Lisa Hochstein leaves little to the imagination in a barely-there one-piece on a European boat day

Lisa Hochstein shows off her curves on an Italian boat day. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is the blonde bombshell who has been on the show since Season 1. She came onto RHOM as the doting wife of a plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, and cameras followed their extravagant lifestyle.

However, her dream family fell apart when Lenny filed for divorce in May. Now Lisa is out trying to live her best life as a single woman and flaunting her hot bod, which she called at one time her husband’s best creation.

But Lisa isn’t letting her pending divorce get her down. She is currently vacationing in Italy and showing off her amazing physique during a boat day on the Amalfi Coast.

Lisa posted a mini photoshoot of her lounging on a luxury boat, wearing a skimpy one-piece that sparkled in the sun. The suit, designed by Beach Bunny Swimwear, included beads and sequins with nude mesh to give the illusion of bare skin.

The look has a plunging chest, which shows off Lisa’s curves, with a mid-cut at the thighs to reveal Lisa’s toned legs.

Lisa posed, lying on the bow of the boat, with her arm over her head and her long, blonde hair blowing in the breeze. In the next shot, Lisa arched her back with her legs on the railing, exposing her long legs. The photos had a beautiful backdrop of crystal blue water and luxury homes built into the mountains.

RHOM: Lisa Hochstein is in the midst of a messy divorce

Lisa was taken by surprise in May when Lenny, who she had been married to for twelve years, filed for divorce. Lenny was spotted in a Miami club with another woman, model Katharina Mazepa, only days earlier, and fans speculated there was trouble in their marriage.

Once news broke of the filing by Lenny, Lisa said she had been blindsided by Lenny publicly announcing that they were separating. The paperwork indicated that Lenny was claiming irreconcilable differences and that he and Lisa agreed to end the marriage a month prior.

Lenny revealed that Lisa was well aware that he would file for divorce and that he had not cheated on her with his new lady. “Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce,” Lenny claimed, adding, “Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself.”

Lenny’s new girlfriend has filed a restraining order against Lisa

Katharina Mazepa filed a restraining order against Lisa on July 27, where she claimed she had been bullied and harassed by Lisa. She also accused Lisa of creating fake Instagram accounts to post false rumors that Katharina and Lenny had an affair while Lisa and Lenny were still married.

Katharina asserts that she did not get involved with Lenny until after their marriage was over and says that Lisa is attacking her to ruin her reputation and career as a model.

Lisa never addressed the restraining order against her, and her Instagram only shows her living life as a single mom and surrounding herself with friends and family, which includes her two kids with Lenny; Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

The Real Housewives of Miami currently airs on Peacock.