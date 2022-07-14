Lisa Hochstein is busty in a baby blue bikini after divorce filing

Lisa Hochstein shows off her amazing body in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is the blonde bombshell who has been on the show since Season 1. She came onto RHOM as the wife of a plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, and cameras followed their extravagant life on Miami’s Star Island.

However, her dream family fell apart when Lenny filed for divorce this year. Lisa was shocked when the news broke because they had not yet discussed a public announcement.

Now Lisa is out trying to live her best life as a single woman and flaunting her hot bod, which she called at one time her husband’s best creation.

She isn’t letting her pending divorce get her down. Lisa was out and about on the beach in Miami. Her hair was wind-blown and pulled back in a ponytail, and she sported designer sunglasses.

Lisa’s tiny two-piece, which had subtle beads resembling polka-dots, complimented her busty and fit figure in all the right ways. She also wore a delicate silver butterfly necklace that showed off her beach-bronzed skin.

Over her skimpy suit was an ankle-length cover-up in a gorgeous sheer white lace. Lisa carried her beach essentials in a large white canvas tote and carried her street shoes in her hands.

Lisa Hochstein stuns in pastel blue and a sheer cover-up

Lisa was out and about on the beach in Miami. Pic credit: Backgrid

She might be in the midst of a divorce, but Lisa had a huge smile on her face!

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are struggling to co-parent since their split

In the divorce filing, Lenny claimed his marriage to Lisa was irretrievably broken, and there was no hope for a reconciliation. He also said that he and Lisa had agreed to end their marriage a month before the filing.

Lisa disagrees with his view, and she said she was completely blindsided by Lenny publicly announcing that they were separating. She vowed to focus all of her energy on the kids instead of mudslinging in the press.

Just days before the divorce announcement, Lenny was spotted with his new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, at a Miami nightclub. He claimed that nothing happened with Katharina until after he and Lisa decided to divorce.

More recently, Lisa accused Lenny of volatile behavior in front of their kids, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2. Lisa claimed that Lenny berated and threatened her in front of the children and said she was forced to leave the couple’s family home due to Lenny’s conduct. She has asked the court for the exclusive use of their Star Island home.

The Real Housewives of Miami currently airs on Peacock.