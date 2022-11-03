Lisa Hochstein is a ‘swan princess’ for Halloween in a barely-there costume

Lisa Hochstein celebrated Halloween in a skimpy costume with gold wings. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is known for her stunning good looks, with a little help from her husband, plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Lenny Hochstein.

Lisa has referred to herself as Lenny’s best creation, and now that she and Lenny are no longer together, she is single and still looking as gorgeous as ever.

At her annual Halloween party over the weekend, Lisa did not fail to show out in a dazzling costume in shades of pink and gold. As a self-proclaimed “swan princess,” Lisa donned a gold-embellished bikini top with gold shoulder and chest straps.

The matching gold bikini bottoms featured a high-cut waist and a pink sheer skirt attached, which flowed in the fall Miami breeze outside her Star Island home.

The focal point of her elaborate costume was the golden wings she wore on her back, and she accessorized the look with many gold bracelets and a bejeweled tiara on top of her signature long, blonde locks.

Lisa wore gold heels with straps wound up her calves, showing off her toned legs. In the photo caption, she posted a swan emoji for her swan princess look.

RHOM: Season 5 shows the unraveling of Lisa Hochstein’s marriage

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022, and Lisa claimed she was blindsided by his actions. The couple had been married for 12 years and have two children, Logan and Elle.

During the Season 5 trailer, which premiered at BravoCon in October, the breakdown of Lisa and Lenny’s relationship appeared at the center of the drama. Lisa is shown in the trailer claiming she lost her husband “to another woman.”

RHOM OG Lea Black even made an appearance, telling her friend, “I know you want to make it work, I know you’d love to see you guys back together.” She then said to Lisa, “That’s not gonna happen.”

Lenny has claimed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split

In his legal filing, Lenny said his marriage to Lisa was “irretrievably broken, and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.” At the time, Lisa stated, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them” and claimed Lenny’s behavior was reckless.

Lisa later accused Lenny of displaying volatile behavior in front of their kids and also complained about Lenny’s new girlfriend and alleged mistress, Katharina Mazepa, being around the kids.

Katharina filed her own lawsuit, alleging that Lisa was harassing her via fake Instagram accounts.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 premieres Thursday, December 8 on Peacock.