Lisa Hamme shares 10 year challenge, says ‘TLC really took a toll on me!’

Lisa Hamme shared her 10 year challenge with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Lisa Hamme appears to be trolling the 90 Day Fiance network and making fun of herself by taking part in the viral 10-year challenge where she claimed, “TLC really took a toll on me!”

Lisa shared her 10-year challenge on TikTok, and while the photos she shared didn’t constitute a 10-year span, she did comment on how being on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days affected her.

Lisa Hamme asserted that ‘TLC really took a toll’

Lisa decided to take on the viral 10-year challenge by sharing a short video on TikTok.

It seems like Lisa was making fun of herself and the 90 Day network because she chose to compare a picture of herself in a hijab from Before the 90 Days filming and share it against a filtered picture of herself now.

The caption Lisa placed on the video which panned to the two photos taken only a few years apart read, “Ten year challenge, TLC really took a toll on me!”

The song she had playing in the background had lyrics that said, “We’ve been dancing with the devil way too long.”

The second part of the caption on her TikTok video joked, “Felt like I was dancing with the devil himself during filming!”

Lisa filmed Season 4 of Before the 90 Days in 2019 and the show aired in early 2020, so her 10-year challenge didn’t quite follow the assignment.

Lisa Hamme has been outspoken on social media since being fired from 90 Day Fiance

Lisa shared how salty she was that Usman was going to be on Before the 90 Days with another woman by trolling Kim on TikTok with a video that had the hashtags, “#sisterwife” and “#onlyonebabygirllisa.”

Lisa also dissed Usman while making a claim that the two of them were still married. Usman refuted Lisa’s assertion and laughed it off in the comments of a fan page who shared Lisa’s remarks about the marriage.

Amid the racism scandal of Before the 90 Days’ Alina Kasha, Lisa spoke out against the 90 Day network for having a double standard since she was fired for racist remarks but Alina hasn’t faced any repercussions.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.