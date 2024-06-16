Lisa Hamme calls on Homeland Security to investigate Michael Ilesanmi: ‘Complete scam and conspiracy’

Angela Deem may have plenty of critics, but she’s found a major supporter in her accusations against Michael Ilesanmi.

Last week on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we learned that Michael may have been scamming Angela all along, something she’s suspected for years.

Angela began going through Michael’s phone with a fine-toothed comb and discovered that he was the chat administrator for an online group called Paradise Men and was possibly involved in a money ring.

Michael claimed he used Paradise Men to chat with other Nigerians who had made it to the U.S. on a visa and learn from their experiences.

Angela clearly didn’t see it that way and continued to investigate Michael’s online activity.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Off-screen, Michael insinuated that he was not involved in any sort of scam, demanding any of his accusers provide evidence to prove he was scamming his wife.

Sunday’s episode had 90 Day Fiance viewers second-guessing themselves and Michael’s intentions, but one of Angela’s fellow cast members has her back 100 percent.

90 Day Fiance viewers take sides: Team MeeMaw vs. Team ‘Mykul’

A 90 Day Fiance fan account, @90daybipolar, posted a photo of Angela and, in the caption, began a discussion about Michael’s alleged scamming activity.

“I’d be upset too if I were Angela after finding out Mykul is taking part in scams,” the caption read.

“Now we know why he put money in his piggy bank for a rainy day. That rainy day was for Hazelhurst GA. Team MeeMaw!”

Fellow 90 Day Fiance fans took to the comments section to sound off, taking sides in the Team MeeMaw vs. Team “Mykul” ordeal.

Many expressed that despite Michael possibly partaking in some shady business, they still sided with him because of the abuse he endured at the hands of Angela.

One comment stood out, however, because it came from a 90 Day Fiance alum who took Angela’s side in the matter.

Lisa Hamme sides with Angela and calls on Homeland Security to intervene

Lisa Hamme from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoke out, and made it clear that she isn’t buying Michael’s story.

Lisa tagged Angela’s Instagram handle, writing, “I would have lost my s**t too.”

Pic credit: @90daybipolar/Instagram

Next, Lisa tagged the Department of Homeland Security’s Instagram handle, adding, “Y’all need to investigate this asap and send him back to Nigeria.”

“This was a complete scam and conspiracy against his wife and her family 💯,” she added.

Angela believes she has proof that Michael scammed her

Angela has already called on Homeland Security to intervene in her and Michael’s ordeal, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Last month, the 58-year-old MeeMaw posted a screenshot of a comment on one of Michael’s Instagram posts.

The comment came from Fleet Wash Pro on Instagram, who wrote, “We did it broda.”

Angela believed that her screenshot was enough evidence to get Homeland Security involved.

She captioned her upload, “SORRY HE TOOK IT DOWN BUT TO LATE. QUEENOVEREVERYTHING #HIMELANDSECURITY HOMELAND SECURITY.”

With all the chitter chatter surrounding Michael’s possible scam, we can’t wait until the next episode of Happily Ever After? to see if Angela is able to find any more dirt on her husband.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.