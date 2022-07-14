Lindsey Georgoulis strips down to clap back at body shamers

Lindsey Georgoulis debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis became a polarizing figure on Married at First Sight Season 14 and often received backlash from fans.

Recently, Lindsey bared major skin as she clapped back at haters who called her fat.

Accentuating her curves in a bikini, Lindsey let body shamers know how she felt about their comments on her appearance.

Lindsey also explained that her bikini body was her ‘before’ body.

Commenters continued to bash Lindsey in the comments of her skin-baring post, suggesting Lindsey’s personality was the real issue, not her body.

Lindsey continued to engage with the commenters and share her responses to the harsh critique.

Lindsey Georgoulis wears bikini and calls body-shamers ‘jerks’

Lindsey Georgoulis took to her Instagram stories to share a video for fat-shamers.

In the video, Lindsey leaned toward the camera and stated, “I heard some of you say you thought I was fat. It didn’t hurt my feelings at all.”

Lindsey then stepped away from the video to show off her body in blue bikini bottoms with a matching one-shoulder bikini top that featured a busty cut-out in the middle. Lindsey also added belly jewelry to the look as she posed with curled hair and gold hoop earrings.

The MAFS star then expressed that critics must’ve meant she was ‘phat,’ not ‘fat,’ saying, “You must’ve meant with the ‘ph.’”

Lindsey stated, “But I will tell you this, I’m going to do some emsculpting, so this is my ‘before.’ Let’s see. Jerks.”

Lindsey captioned the post, “Not one bit🤗 I’ve always wanted to do #emsculpt. This is my before. I’ll be doing 6 emsculpt treatments with @sfbaymedspa @bayarea_medspas.”

Commenters slam Lindsey Georgoulis’ post

While some were encouraging after Lindsey’s post, others did not take kindly to the video and continued to call her out in her comment section.

One commenter wrote, “NOT FAT. BUT THAT DISGUSTING ATTITUDE makes you. U G L Y. INSIDE OUT FOR SURE.”

Lindsey replied, “and what does this make you?”

A fan showed Lindsey love, writing, “Wait a minute is Lindsey pinning the nasty posts??? I am dyyyyyyyying just love you girl!!! Get em!!”

Lindsey responded, “you know it. imma let others do the work for me.”

One critic wrote, “Not fat just needy. One of the worst to come off MAFS. You and Alyssa are top a-holes for sure.”

Lindsey got harsh in her responses, correcting another commenter’s spelling and stating, “you’re. If you’re going to be insulting at least don’t be stupid too. You’ve got very little going for you.”

Married at First Sight star Jaclyn Schwartzberg chimed in with interest in sculpting her body after she gives birth to her first child.

Now that Lindsey has shown off her body before emsculpting, time will tell if she shares another bikini-clad video to flaunt her results.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.