Lindsey Georgoulis strikes a pose in a breezy blue sundress

Lindsey Georgoulis appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis was all smiles for a day in the garden.

Lindsey shared a photo in a flattering blue dress, surrounded by quaint greenery.

The MAFS star relocated to California after her marriage to Mark Maher ended in divorce.

Mark and Lindsey had a roller-coaster relationship that drew lots of criticism from viewers.

Despite their many issues, the pair said yes to staying married on Decision Day, only to reveal that their marriage had fallen apart by the reunion.

Now, Lindsey is enjoying life in California as she poses in a sun hat for a clear blue summer day.

Lindsey Georgoulis wears blue to garden

Lindsey Georgoulis took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo that she tagged in Filoli.

In the garden pic, Lindsey posed with a smile from afar with an intricate black gate entrance above her.

She wore a flowy blue dress, a light wide-brimmed hat, and sandals.

Lindsey’s love for nature and plants was evident during her time on Married at First Sight Season 14, so she appeared right at home surrounded by the lush greenery of the garden.

This summer, Lindsey switched up her look with blonde hair extensions, which were also visible in the image, as her hair hung down in pretty soft waves.

Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

How did Married at First Sight Season 14 end?

Lindsey’s Married at First Sight season was eventful, mainly due to her up-and-down relationship with Mark Maher.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the first to call it quits as they struggled to connect as soon as the wedding day. Alyssa became the first MAFS spouse to refuse to spend the night with her husband on the wedding night.

After a tumultuous honeymoon experience, Chris asked for a divorce.

The other four couples faced several issues, yet all four said yes to staying married on Decision Day. By the time of the Married at First Sight reunion, two of the four couples had called it quits.

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar shared that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after several arguments, they agreed it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Mark and Lindsey also revealed that they had divorced after several tense and messy altercations in which Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him and Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home she helped renovate.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

To MAFS viewers’ surprise, Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode stuck together on Decision Day and beyond. Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong currently and are the last couple standing from the season.

