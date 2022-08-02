Lindsey Georgoulis shows off new blonde hair extensions

Lindsey Georgoulis switched from short to long hair with blonde extensions. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis is shaking things up this summer with a new hairstyle.

Lindsey wore her hair short and blonde during her time on Married at First Sight Season 14.

After MAFS Season 14 wrapped, Lindsey went with a more platinum blonde, and now she’s adding some length.

The MAFS star took to social media to debut the new look.

Lindsey also played music from Beyonce’s new album Renaissance as she expressed confidence in her look and herself.

Lindsey’s fans also loved her long tresses.

Lindsey Georgoulis flaunts hair transformation

Lindsey Georgoulis took to her Instagram page to share a video of her new hair.

Playing Beyonce’s ALIEN SUPERSTAR song, Lindsey began the video with short blonde hair while wearing oversized red sunglasses and a jean jacket.

The video then cut to Lindsey with several inches of length added to her hair as she tussled with her softly waved blonde extensions.

Lindsey smirked and twirled to give followers a view of her hair from all angles.

She concluded the video by whipping off her sunglasses with a smile.

Lindsey captioned the post, “I’m one of one. @hairextension_palace giving me all the Yonce’ vibes.”

The MAFS star also quoted lyrics from Beyonce’s song in her hashtag.

Lindsey Georgoulis explains where she gets her confidence

Lindsey’s fans and followers loved her hair change and the confidence displayed in her video.

The account that provided her hair extensions commented in all caps, “ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!”

Another follower asked, “Confidence and energy on 10…where does that come from?”

Lindsey replied with the list of things contributing to her confidence, writing, “8 hours of sleep, a well balanced diet, lots of water, a little haterade, and GOD.”

One interested follower wanted to know if Lindsey was “currently dating anyone.”

Lindsey answered, “yup. I’m sorry the books open and closed very quickly. Would you like to join the wait list.”

Based on Lindsey’s answer, it seems that she’s back on the dating scene after a messy divorce from MAFS husband, Mark Maher.

Lindsey and Mark were hopeful they could make their marriage work when they both agreed to staying married on Decision Day.

However, by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion, the couple revealed that they had split after several intense arguments.

Time will tell if Lindsey goes public with her latest love interest.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.