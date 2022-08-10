Lindsey Georgoulis rocks curvy dress for girls’ night out

Lindsey Georgoulis appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: Lifetime

Lindsey Georgoulis was a buzzed-about member of Married at First Sight Season 14, and her latest outfit also got fans’ attention.

Lindsey Georgoulis wore white and got sultry while enjoying a girls’ night out.

The outspoken Married at First Sight star struck a confident pose while snapping a selfie in her outfit.

Lindsey recently changed her look with blonde hair extensions, which were visible during her night out.

Lindsey also highlighted her figure in the curve-hugging dress.

While Lindsey often has her fair share of critics, many of her followers were loving her girls’ night-out ensemble.

Lindsey Georgoulis juts out a hip in a form-fitting dress

Lindsey Georgoulis took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie.

In the photo, Lindsey highlighted her body and showed some skin in a white one-shoulder dress with ruching and a slit down the middle.

Lindsey stuck out her hip and leg while letting her long, loosely waved blonde hair hang down her shoulder.

In her caption, Lindsey fittingly gave some healthy advice about hydration, writing, “Girls night out. Drink water folks.”

Lindsey Georgoulis explains why she’s ‘dressing her age’

Lindsey’s friends and followers took to the comments to react, with one commenter expressing some hope that Lindsey’s more glam side isn’t a product of snide remarks from her online critics.

The commenter wrote, ‘I miss seeing your cool flowy dresses. I like this too, but come on I hope you didn’t take people’s snide comments too seriously and give up wearing them.”

Lindsey replied to the commenter, “flower child flow for life! My girlfriend Irma told me to start dressing my age when we go out though.”

Other comments included, “You look gorgeous!,” “Looking ready..and loving the dress on you,” as well as a set of three fire emojis from a Married at First Sight fan page.

Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis is back to single life after her marriage to Mark Maher came to an end.

Lindsey and Mark had one of the more explosive relationships on the show, with their arguments often resulting in low blows.

Despite their tumultuous experience, Lindsey and Mark agreed to stay married and said yes on Decision Day with plans to move in together.

However, by the Married at First Sight reunion, Lindsey and Mark revealed that they had a major falling out and chose to divorce.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.