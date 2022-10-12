Lindsey Georgoulis in bikini shows off figure for beach day

Lindsey Georgoulis enjoys a day by the water in colorful swimwear. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis soaked up some sun and showed off her curves in a recent post.

A few days ago, Lindsey celebrated her 36th birthday while sharing beachy photos.

The swimwear snaps continued as Lindsey struck a pose in a plunging bikini.

Lindsey appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston, where she married Mark Maher.

Mark and Lindsey ultimately divorced, and Lindsey has since been living it up in California, where she moved after her season wrapped.

Now, Lindsey keeps fans up to date on her life through social media. She shared her recent vacay photos with her 27.3k followers, receiving hundreds of likes.

Lindsey Georgoulis accentuates curves in busty bikini

Lindsey took to Instagram to share her curvy swimwear.

In the photo, Lindsey snapped a mirror selfie while wearing a low-cut dark blue bikini top with green and purple bikini bottoms accentuating her curves and trim physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with the two-piece, Lindsey wore a lacy white and tan coverup, a tan hat, and sunglasses covering her eyes.

A tan purse hung on Lindsey’s arm as she held up a drink and gave a pout for the camera.

Tropical trees, an ocean, and a clear blue sky were visible behind Lindsey.

Lindsey captioned the post, “Soaking up every drop. Pictured: a girl on a trip with her man in a complete state of relaxation.”

Celebrating turning 36, Lindsey shared another post by the pool while wearing a hat and sunglasses.

She smiled as she held up a plate with a tasty dessert and happy birthday written on the white plate.

Lindsey’s caption read, “36. I’m going to do what I do best. Have fun while living life to its fullest.”

In another post, Lindsey smiled in plunging attire and oversized dark sunglasses to declare she was feeling blessed, not stressed. She geotagged the post in Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos as she celebrated her last day as a 35-year-old.

MAFS stars wish Lindsey Georgoulis a happy birthday

Lindsey received birthday well wishes from several members of the MAFS franchise.

Former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana wished Lindsey a happy birthday along with Amber Bowles, Haley Harris, Olivia Cornu, Noi Phommasak, and Jaclyn Schwartzberg.

Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey appears to be practicing self-care as she enjoys a tropical trip for her birthday.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.