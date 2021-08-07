Leslie reveals the real reason she left Love Island USA

Leslie Golden on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Leslie Golden left Love Island USA, there was no reason given for her departure.

Her original social media posts hinted that there might be a good reason for it, but she said it had nothing to do with the Islanders or any of the drama they threw at her and Genny Shawcross.

Now, it turns out the reason was a little more serious than that, but nothing that really bothered Leslie too much.

Leslie says she did something ‘illegal’ on Love Island USA

The departure of Leslie had fans hunting for what happened and she only gave out limited information here and there on Instagram.

However, the fans finally cracked her and she revealed something big on Instagram (via E! Online).

When fans started to make rumors and innuendo that Leslie had done adult film before, she finally had enough and decided to nip it in the bud before the rumors got out of control.

“It’s already starting to come out,” Leslie wrote. “I would love to say it. I think it’s hilarious. I think it’s a really dumb reason. Again, very on brand for me. However, what I did was a little illegal.”

Leslie then said that she was surprised that almost anything about her was erased from CBS, considering the fact that it wasn’t a big deal. She thought it might be a way to “not pull focus from the people who are actually in the villa.”

What did Leslie do on Love Island USA to get her booted?

When Leslie said that it was something that already came out, but had nothing to do with the rumors, it revealed what really happened in the villa.

Leslie took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo (also via E! Online) that showed what she did illegal on Love Island USA.

Leslie was smoking a dab pen and wrote, “Are y’all catching my draft or nah.”

There had been rumors on social media that she was caught with a dab pen, and one of the Islanders turned her in to CBS.

Pic credit: @lesliehannahbelle/Instagram

While some social media fans think that it was Shannon St. Clair who narced on Leslie, that might not be true as Leslie had nothing but good things to say about her.

“I honestly had the time of my life and have no ill will towards a single person in the villa. No reason to run around making anyone’s life any harder, it’s all love here baby” adding that she has “MAJOR respect and love for” Shannon.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.