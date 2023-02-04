Actress Leslie Mann took a fashion risk in a daring gown for the Stella McCartney X Adidas launch party, and it paid off.

Stella’s latest collaboration attracted Hollywood’s A-list celebrities, including Leslie, who was a showstopper in her ensemble for the star-studded event.

As she posed for photographers on the black carpet, Leslie was a vision in black, clad in a midi dress with a sheer, plunging neckline that extended to her navel.

The dress featured spaghetti straps and strategically-placed mesh fabric, tastefully hugging her curves in all the right places. Its scalloped hem fell into a feminine ruffled design just below her knees.

Leslie’s shoes added an extra wow factor to her outfit. She donned a pair of black, strappy heels embellished with a thick, sequined ankle strap and thinner straps across the toes for a glamorous effect.

The 50-year-old beauty went simple with her hair and makeup, adding to her chic aesthetic. Leslie’s blonde hair was parted in the center and worn down and straight.

Her makeup palette was neutral, with flirty lashes and rosy pink cheeks and lips. No jewelry was necessary for the look, as her beauty and fashionable dress spoke for themselves.

Leslie brought her fashion A-game to Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaboration launch party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Leslie took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a fun group shot from the event. She posed alongside Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn, along with actress Kate Hudson.

She tagged Stella McCartney in the pic, along with two green heart emojis, and wrote a witty caption that read, “Stellabrating with some of my favorite friends 💚.”

Pic credit: @lesliemann/Instagram

During the event, Leslie spoke to Footwear News about her burgeoning friendship with designer Stella.

“She’s just an incredible person. And I met her last summer and kind of fell in love with her,” Leslie shared. “And that’s why I’m here, just to celebrate her and everything that she’s doing; the re-wilding thing is so cool. I’m just happy to be here to support her.”

Leslie is adamant about skincare and a Jergens brand amabassador

At 50 years old, it’s clear that Leslie has taken good care of herself. One way she’s maintained her youthful appearance is with good skincare.

The Knocked Up star, who is also a Jergens brand ambassador alongside her daughter, Maude, shared some of her secrets for achieving dewy, glowing skin with Shop TODAY.

Leslie begins her skincare routine with Jergens’ wet skin moisturizer after a shower. She said she puts on “another layer on later if I want to wear shorts or a sleeveless top because it makes your skin look really good, even if you put it on dry skin. That’s my beauty hack.”

One secret to Leslie’s flawless complexion is her foundation of choice, Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation, which she says is “lightweight and doesn’t ever look cakey. It just looks like your actual skin.”

Leslie is big on self-care and believes that feeling and looking good come from within.

“Let’s say you have perfect makeup and a smoking-hot bod but feel crappy on the inside. You’re just not going to seem beautiful,” she told Shape.

The This is 40 actress enjoys 21-minute guided meditations or trips to the beach to relax and unwind, adding, “Feeling good about yourself is the key.”