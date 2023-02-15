Teen Mom star Leah Messer proved that she doesn’t need anyone but herself to enjoy the most romantic day of the year.

Leah isn’t slowing down when it comes to sharing sultry photos and videos of herself, and her latest post was no exception.

The 30-year-old reality TV star shared another boudoir photo shoot carousel post on her Instagram, this time with a Valentine’s Day theme.

Leah was captured by West Virginia-based photographer Autumn Collette, who shot the series at the Megan Nicole Photography Studio in Charleston, West Virginia.

Leah looked stunning for the shoot, clad in various ensembles, and she showcased her natural beauty with neutral makeup tones and her new darker hair color.

The first slide saw Leah strike a serious pose with one hand under her chin as she gazed at the camera’s lens with intensity in her eyes. A light-peach-colored tulle robe enveloped Leah as she posed from a green velvet chair.

Leah Messer showed herself some love for Valentine’s Day

Turning up the sexy factor, Leah posed on a bed for her second shot, clad in red lingerie and matching socks. She clutched a bouquet of red roses for the pose as she lay on her side amid black bedding sprinkled with red rose petals.

Donning a matching pink bra and panties set for her next shot, Leah arched her back as she positioned herself on a pink chair. Pink was clearly the color theme for the shot, as evidenced by the balloon arches behind her, as well as the color of the chaise lounge and pillow.

Next, Leah showed off her taut midsection in a white corset top and matching panties, wearing the peach-colored tulle robe as she stood with her hands on her hips, glancing into the distance.

A final shot pictured Leah posing inside an old-fashioned clawfoot bathtub, surrounded by roses, a bearskin rug, and candles.

Along with crediting the photographer and studio responsible for her photo shoot, Leah captioned her post, “Happy Valentines Day to me, from me 💋 “Love yourself girl or nobody will” – J. Cole 🫶🏼”

What are Leah’s plans aside from filming for Teen Mom?

Besides the myriad of photo shoots Leah has shared lately, the MTV star has kept her fans guessing about her future with the Teen Mom franchise and what’s she’s been up to as far as her career outside of reality TV.

Leah chose not to participate in filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion alongside her castmates. She has, however, hinted at a future in real estate, a podcasting career, and writing another book, but she hasn’t made any announcements recently regarding any of her professional endeavors.

In 2021, Leah and her former BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, teased a collaboration project involving them recording something. However, neither of them followed up with the notion, and they’ve since grown apart in their personal lives.

In an Instagram post shared that same year (seen above), Leah seemingly hinted at a podcasting project when she shared a photo of her back, wearing headphones as she sat in front of a microphone in a recording studio. The caption didn’t provide any details, just a peace-sign emoji, but she did tag the music production studio, Big River Media, and videographer, J. Burke.

For now, it looks as though Leah is keeping her business ventures to herself, but judging by some of her recent activity on social media, she definitely has some things brewing.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.