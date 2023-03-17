Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer looked amazing as she shared an uplifting message with her fans.

Although Leah faced a major heartbreak last year when she broke off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, she’s since focused on positivity.

In her most recent Instagram post, Leah shared a beautiful photo of herself along with an inspiring quote from Marilyn Monroe.

Leah looked gorgeous in the photo as she posed in front of a green hedge backdrop surrounded by some tropical plants.

Leah wore her hair down in voluminous waves, sporting her natural brunette color in a center part. Her makeup was flawless, with pale pink blush, flirty lashes, and perfectly arched and defined brows.

The mom of three was clad in a low-cut floral top featuring a wrap design and flowy sleeves. She paired her top with dark-washed button-fly jeans, which accentuated her curves.

Leah flashed her dazzling smile in the photo, which she captioned, “Happy Thursday 🥰 . Just because you fail once, doesn’t mean you’re gonna fail at everything. Keep trying, hold on, and always, always, always believe in yourself, because if you don’t, then who will? -Marilyn Monroe 💋”

The MTV star’s photo was well-received — in less than 24 hours, Leah’s post received nearly 8,200 likes.

What is Leah Messer’s future with the Teen Mom franchise?

Leah has been focusing on some behind-the-scenes professional moves since she last appeared on Teen Mom.

She opted not to film for Season 2 of Family Reunion, leaving many Teen Mom viewers wondering about her future with the franchise.

She did, however, tell her fans last month that she’s interested in her own Teen Mom spinoff. In response to a fan’s comment on Instagram, Leah wrote, “I think after putting in 13 years, staying dedicated, and sharing the toughest moments of our lives.. My little fam wants our own show/special or something.”

Leah partners with Casetify as a social media influencer

While she’s been on hiatus from filming for MTV, Leah has found others ways to pad her paychecks as a social media influencer. Recently, she plugged Casetify on TikTok.

@leahmesser I L❤️VE @casetify ! ♻️ As of 2022, Casetify Recycled over 160,000 cases 🌸 Donates towards causes and awareness 🏋🏻durable and 100% satisfaction guaranteed Casetify never disappoints 💋 ♬ original sound – leahmesser

Recorded from the production studio she recently unveiled, Leah unboxed her latest delivery from the brand. She squealed with excitement as she unwrapped her box, filled with phone charms and several customized phone cases.

Per their website, Casetify is “the fastest growing global tech accessories brand.” They’ve collaborated with big names such as Pharrell, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Saint Laurent, to name a few.

In addition to charms and cases, customers can purchase AirPod cases, Apple Watch bands, laptop cases, and other electronic accessories at Casetify.com.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.