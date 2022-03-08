Leah Messer shares what to expect from her storyline on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2

Leah Messer opened up about her upcoming storyline on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer has been a part of the Teen Mom 2 family since 2011, and she shared what viewers can expect from her storyline in the upcoming season.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have followed Leah’s journey on the long-running show and have watched her transform from a pregnant teenager into a mature woman raising her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, March 8, on MTV, and Leah recently spoke with Coast LIVE on WTKR News 3 about her upcoming storyline.

Ahead of Leah’s interview, a clip played from the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, showing Leah on a brunch date in the very early stages of her relationship with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will see plenty of Leah Messer’s relationship with Jaylan Mobley, daughters’ journeys

“Something that you will definitely get to see on this upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, um, my new relationship, which has been fun and exciting. It’s definitely been… I mean, it’s just been great,” Leah shared.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Leah went public with her and Jaylan’s relationship in September 2021. These days, Leah can’t help but gush over her newfound love.

Next, Leah talked about having her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, at just 17 years old. “Yeah, so I had twins Ali and Aleeah when I was 17. Um, started documenting the show 16 and Pregnant; now it’s Teen Mom 2. And just the struggles of having kids so young, um, it was definitely challenging, but we are thriving today.”

“They’re now 12, growing into young women that I’m so proud [to] raise,” Leah added. “I love them dearly, and [I’m] just proud of who they are today. My one daughter Ali has muscular dystrophy – a rare form of muscular dystrophy-type myopathy – and I definitely document a lot of her journey… on my social media, we have during the show, and you’ll continue to see that.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah’s press tour left her exhausted. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah talked about the challenges of dealing with Ali’s special needs as such a young mother.

“I think not knowing what to expect being so young, having a daughter not knowing what was going on with her at first,” said Leah. “It took four years to really discover her diagnosis. It was so rare.”

Leah said she’s been learning as she goes, right along with Ali, as they navigate her journey. Leah shared that Ali began taking horseback riding lessons and recently won first place in a competition.

Leah talks Teen Mom 2 castmates, her goals

Next, Leah talked about her interactions with the other moms on Teen Mom 2 and the struggles they’re facing.

“I think each of us has unique challenges that we go through. I’m really close with all the moms on the show. I think we even got closer on the Teen Mom Family Reunion, and I think you’ll see new beginnings for each and every single one of us girls.”

When it comes to the long-standing appeal of Teen Mom 2, Leah said she thinks viewers have “grown to know” the cast.

“They’ve watched us go through some of the most trying times of our lives, being young moms. And of course, they get to see us thriving now, but it was hard,” she said. “It wasn’t glamorizing.”

As far as Leah’s goals for her future, she hopes to finally take her real estate exam next week after COVID-19 forced delays on testing. She announced her plans for a career in real estate last May.

Leah said she also wants to use her platform on Teen Mom 2 to “inspire so many young girls and women.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.