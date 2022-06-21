Leah Messer reveals latest cosmetic procedure, Teen Mom 2 fans react

Leah has decided to get veneers like her boyfriend, Jaylan. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer revealed her latest cosmetic procedure, and Teen Mom 2 fans shared their reactions.

Undergoing cosmetic procedures is nothing new to Leah, who has been in the public eye for over a decade. The Teen Mom 2 star has had some minor work done in the past, and now she’s ready to improve her look even further.

Leah Messer announces she’s getting veneers

Taking to her Instagram stories on June 20, Leah announced to her 2.9 million followers that she would be getting veneers.

“So I’m at my very first veneers appointment at Smile Savvy with Dr. Joya Lyons. Jaylan got his veneers done by her husband, Dr. Drew Lyons, and I’m super excited. What do you guys think?” Leah said, surrounded by her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, who were both excited for their mom.

“Here we go. What do you guys think?” she asked again.

Teen Mom 2 fans weren’t as enthusiastic about Leah’s latest cosmetic procedure. One fan shared a post on Reddit where Teen Mom 2 viewers shared their thoughts on Leah’s new smile in the making.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Leah’s latest cosmetic procedure

Most of them felt that Leah didn’t need to undergo the procedure and questioned her intentions. One comment from one of Leah’s critics read, “Wow. Maybe I’m an a**hole but I can’t imagine having so many kids and spending huge chunks of money on your vanity.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

They continued, “Doesn’t she have more important stuff to spend money on? Not saying you can’t do self care or treat yourself with kids but this just seems like a bit much. Cosmetic dentistry is really f**king expensive.”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan felt Leah’s procedure was unnecessary: “I thought she had them already?? And if not her teeth looked great so there’s no need, plus those things are expensive as f**k.”

Leah has had work done on her teeth previously. In 2019, she admitted, “I did have some small cosmetic work done on my teeth,” in addition to mentioning some other work she wanted to have done at the time, including a breast augmentation.

Pic credit: u/velvet_noodle/Reddit

Another of Leah’s critics surmised that once she gets her veneers done, she’ll opt for even more extensive procedures. Their comment read, “Lip fillers and a BBL are probably next.”

“Her teeth are fine! Wtf is she doing!” a critic rhetorically asked, who felt Leah didn’t need to improve her teeth.

Last year, Leah addressed rumors that she’s gone under the knife and made it clear that she doesn’t judge others who want to do the same, although she has never had any surgeries.

“Let me just say, first and foremost, I will never, ever, knock what another woman chooses to do with her body at any given time,” Leah told her fans in an Instagram story. “But, plastic surgery has just never been for me. I’m scared!”

Leah told her followers that at the end of the day, she’s going to do what she wants and love herself regardless: “I’m scared of, I’m terrified of any kind of surgery. And I’m just gonna love me for the way I am and not care what anyone thinks.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in the near future.