Leah Messer makes her modeling debut for a good cause

Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer showed off her modeling prowess over the weekend as she helped raise money for The United Way of Central West Virginia.

Leah — who also celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend — was on hand to help give back to her community while showing off her sizzling physique in a fashion show held at Riviera on the Rooftop.

The 31-year-old mom of three took to a rooftop runway to strut her stuff in an outfit from the fashion boutique 218.

Leah headed to Instagram to share some footage from the event, showing off her skills in front of the camera alongside other models from the night.

In the carousel of photos, Leah struck a pose from inside a parking garage as she stood next to the five other ladies. Leah was clad in an oversized shirt, which she wore as a minidress, paired with a chain belt and strappy gold heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leah looked incredible, showing off the work she’s been putting in at the gym. She wore her long, dark hair down and added a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses to her look.

“It was a stunning night with so many friends at the Riviera on the Rooftop @ginaandgordongodancing Fundraiser event for @unitedwaycentralwv,” Leah captioned her post.

Teen Mom star Leah Messer rocks the runway for The United Way

“Everyone had a lot of fun and looked gorgeous modeling for local boutiques,” she continued. “I was obsessed with my fit from @shop218 It fit the occasion. Amazing night!🌅💃🏻”

Event caterer Saving Thyme shared a photo of Leah as she walked the outdoor rooftop runway. Leah stopped to strike a fierce pose for the photographer in the snap, looking incredible.

Leah showed off her modeling skills over the weekend. Pic credit: @savingthymewv/Instagram

Leah posed solo in the parking garage in another set of photos on her IG feed. This time, she captioned her pics, “It’s time to stop playing with my own potential & go after the life I want 🌅💃🏻”

Leah also shared some video footage on TikTok. As she adjusted her hair and sunglasses, Leah walked toward the camera in the video, squatting down to show off a closer look at her attire as the tune Bad B***h by Lexy Panterra played in the background.

In just two hours, Leah’s TikTok amassed over 8,000 likes, and many of her fans rushed to the comments to show her some love.

Leah’s fans gush over her look for her modeling debut

“We were always told that women age and 30+ is old I swear we all look ten times better as we age! You look gorgeous!” wrote one of Leah’s admirers.

Another called Leah the “finest woman aliiiiiiiive” while another commented, “31 never looked so good.”

Leah’s fans gushed over her birthday weekend/modeling look. Pic credit: @leahmesser/TikTok

Leah’s recent professional endeavors

Since her breakup with Jaylan Mobley, Leah has been exuding confidence. She’s stayed focused on herself and her daughters while hinting at some business endeavors in the works.

Leah posted a Reel in February, teasing an upcoming project. It looked as though she was hinting at an upcoming podcast, judging by the vibe of the room she was designing.

She hasn’t dropped any more details yet, but in the post’s caption, she wrote, “Progress 🎬✨. With the odds stacked against me, I could crack Da Vinci ..⏳.”

Leah has also begun a side hustle as a social media influencer, recently partnering with Casetify and Dana Seng Jewelry.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.