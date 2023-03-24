Teen Mom star Leah Messer is putting in the work now so she can show off her “strong and fit” physique later.

With summer just around the corner, Leah has been hitting the gym to ensure she’s bikini ready.

Leah is working with fitness “technician” Trainrek PullupnRek to get her in shape and looking better than ever.

Her trainer shared a video of Leah working out on Instagram, hitting the weights to strengthen her body.

Leah was dressed in head-to-toe black, with a ball cap, logo hoodie, shimmery Spandex leggings, and matching athletic shoes. She wore her long hair down under her hat and had on light makeup and a bracelet to add a little pizazz to her gym day look.

The MTV star began on the leg press, pushing 80 pounds while putting her glutes, hamstrings, and quads to the test.

The song No Days Off by Trip Lee played in the background as Leah got to work.

Next, Leah switched to some barbell squats on the turf. With each squat, Leah made sure her glutes hit the medicine ball beneath her for proper form and to maximize her range.

The caption on @trainrek_training’s post read, “@leahmesser @teenmom @teenmomnewsfeed ayyee my dawg coming back strong and fit y’all wait until u see her this summer 👀👀👀 #fitmom #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #momlife #trainrektraining #gohardorgohome #consistencyiskey.”

Perhaps Leah is working on a revenge body following her breakup with Jaylan Mobley. Their engagement played out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but shortly after, Leah and Jaylan split.

Leah has yet to reveal the reason for her failed engagement. Although she admitted she felt “hurt and sad” following the breakup, she also said she wouldn’t “fall victim” to her circumstances.

Leah partners with Casetify and Dana Seng Jewelry

These days, Leah is living her best life as a single mom. She has teased some behind-the-scenes business endeavors in the works and recently partnered with some brands as a social media influencer.

Over on TikTok, where Leah carries 1.5 million followers in addition to her 3 million followers on Instagram, Leah recorded an ad promoting Casetify.

@leahmesser I L❤️VE @casetify ! ♻️ As of 2022, Casetify Recycled over 160,000 cases 🌸 Donates towards causes and awareness 🏋🏻durable and 100% satisfaction guaranteed Casetify never disappoints 💋 ♬ original sound – leahmesser

Leah unboxed some gifts from the brand and, in the caption, noted Casetify has recycled over 160,000 cases since last year, donates to charitable causes and awareness campaigns, and delivers durable products with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Leah announced her partnership with Dana Seng Jewelry. The Los Angeles-based brand creates customized and meaningful fine jewelry. Dana Seng designed Leah’s initial necklace, including the initials of her three daughters’ first names, Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn.

Now that Leah’s breakup is behind her, it’s only up from here for the MTV star.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.