Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer is bringing a whole new energy, and her fans are rooting her on.

Leah has been sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers for over a decade, sharing her ups and downs with her fans along the way.

Following her recent breakup with her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, Leah has continued to transform into a sexy, more confident woman, and she isn’t afraid to show off her killer revenge body.

Leah’s latest activity on social media has proven that she’s unbothered by the drama surrounding her, and she’s exuding confidence while she reinvents her image.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Leah showed off her flirty side as she posed for a photographer during a photo shoot in her native West Virginia.

Leah sat on a throne-like chair, clad in a form-fitting black dress embellished with crystals. The dress, compliments of salon owner/hair stylist/makeup artist Kerry Fabulous from The Fab House Beauty Salon, featured sheer cutouts across the chest and a mock neckline.

Leah Messer is ‘unapologetic and ready’ for stunning photoshoot

The dress’s length grazed Leah’s upper thighs, accentuating her tanned and toned legs. The MTV beauty added a pair of gladiator stiletto heels in black, further highlighting her shapely legs and adding some va-va-voom to her look.

Leah looked like a queen seated on her throne as she adjusted her long, brown hair for the photo shoot, smiling, winking, and striking several sultry poses for the photographer.

“Woke up feeling a bit unapologetic and ready for this zoom meeting about a current partnership,” Leah captioned her video. “💃🏻 Happy Monday 💋”

Leah’s post received nearly 45,000 likes, and hundreds of her 3 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her revamped image and her new “era.”

Fans gush over Teen Mom star’s ‘Leah era’

“I am HERE for this era of Leah,” wrote one of Leah’s admirers.

Another wrote, “She really said, ‘excuse me while I enter my bad b***h era.’ I am loving this.”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

“This is my favorite Leah era!” read a similar comment from a fan, with another penning, “Loving this energy of this new Leah era.”

Leah models for The Fab House Beauty Salon

Leah has been promoting The Fab House Beauty Salon quite a bit on her Instagram lately. The salon, located in Dunbar, West Virginia, offers online makeup classes and salon services such as hair, makeup, lashes, and beauty tools.

Leah has acted as the salon owner’s muse as of late, posing for their official Instagram page, showing off her beauty and the salon owner’s makeup and styling skills.

In addition to her recent modeling gig, Leah has teased another business venture. In a January 2023 Instagram post, Leah shared some recent professional headshots, hinting that she’s got something else in the works.

Whatever Leah’s next career move is, her fans are clearly here to support her.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.