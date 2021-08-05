Leah Messer is currently filming upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 after negative COVID-19 test

Leah Messer tested negative for COVID-19 and is able to film for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer confirmed that she’s currently filming for Teen Mom 2 after being cleared with a negative COVID-19 test.

Some of Leah’s fans were concerned that the 29-year-old mom of three contracted COVID-19 after vacationing with another Teen Mom 2 star.

Teen Mom 2 fans were concerned Leah Messer was with Kail Lowry who has COVID-19

Leah joined her castmate and BFF Kail Lowry in the Dominican Republic in July (where Leah showed off her incredible body in her swimsuit).

Kail confirmed that she and all four of her sons — Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1 — tested positive for COVID-19 after much speculation from fans. Kail had reported feeling under the weather, then lost her sense of taste and smell.

Having spent a week with Kail and her boys on the Caribbean island where they contracted COVID-19 had Leah’s fans worried.

Leah answered a Q&A on Instagram and one question that came from a fan asked the MTV star, “Did you get covid too?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah Messer confirms she does not have COVID-19

Leah answered in the form of a video, and told her followers, “No, I do not have Covid. Um, I’ve been tested multiple times, routinely, and all my tests are negative and I do not have any symptoms. I wouldn’t be filming right now if, uh, I had Covid,” and included a GIF of praying hands and text that read, “Let’s get vaccinated.”

In her next slide, Leah confirmed that she was filming when she turned her camera around and showed MTV producers and cameramen in her living room. Leah screeched, “Look who’s back!” as she panned to the crew.

Could Leah be spreading COVID-19 to MTV crews?

Teen Mom 2 fans viewed Leah’s video on fan account Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram. Some fans felt that Leah was still a potential spreader of COVID-19.

One critic felt Leah was a “hypocrite” for the how she handled COVID-19. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Leah was being a “hypocrite” for forcing her daughters to quit their activities, but traveling with them to Myrtle Beach and then solo to the Dominican Republic.

“I don’t understand why she made her kids stop doing cheerleading and other activities but she thinks it’s ok to travel… I’m not saying I don’t travel because I have traveled a ton this year but she is a huge hypocrite! Her daughter is at risk. She pulled them out of their activities and then travels … makes zero sense,” the comment read.

Was Leah still putting MTV crews in danger of COVID-19? Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 commented that Leah was just hanging out with Kail and her kids, who all tested positive for COVID-19, and thought Leah could still be spreading the virus, despite a negative test and vaccine.

“I don’t understand how the hell they’re filming when she was just around patient zero. You would think that they would want to quarantine her,” the critic wrote.

The future of Teen Mom 2 seemed uncertain after this season’s ratings plummeted to all-time lows, despite the addition of Ashley Jones to the cast.

Although Leah has confirmed her return for another season on the Teen Mom franchise, fans of the show grew tired of her “boring” segments and “cringeworthy convos” this season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.