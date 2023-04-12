Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer showed up and showed out for an Easter weekend party.

Leah met up with some friends over the weekend to attend an all-white-themed soiree.

The brunette beauty shared a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, delivering a look at her ensemble.

Leah was absolutely glowing in a white minidress. The dress featured long sleeves and a plunging square neckline, and its length grazed her thighs.

The dress accentuated Leah’s curvy physique, including her shapely legs and snatched waistline.

Leah wore a pair of strappy white heels to match her dress and kept her accessories minimal with some white dangle earrings.

The mom of three’s makeup was effortless, with a bronzy glow on her complexion, rosy cheeks, and flirty lashes.

The MTV star wore her dark hair in a center part with voluminous, loose curls cascading over her shoulders. Leah flashed her bright smile for a group shot alongside three of her friends.

Leah looked wonderful in white. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah didn’t specify where the photo was taken, but she posed in front of a wall full of local sponsors in the Charleston, West Virginia area.

There was no caption for the image, but Leah added a gif of three white hearts to complement the all-white theme of the party and the photo.

The pic Leah shared was one from a carousel post shared by her friend, Shelayne Le-Carter. In the second photo slide, Leah could be seen snapping a photo as she smiled, holding her phone in the air to capture the shot.

Shelayne tagged Leah in the post and used several hashtags to describe the event, including #allwhite, #allwhiteparty, #allwhiteoutfit, and #allwhiteeverything.

Leah is dedicating her time to her new fitness routine

Leah looks fantastic, especially thanks to her current workout regime. As Monsters and Critics reported, Leah has been hitting the gym hard to get herself bikini-body-ready.

Leah’s exercise routine includes working her lower half on the leg press, using 80-lb. weights to tighten her derriere. To keep her glutes extra-toned and strong, Leah also completes barbell squats using a medicine ball.

Another way Leah stays in tip-top shape is by dancing. She joined her daughter, Aleeah, for a recent TikTok video in which the mother-daughter duo completed the Blicky challenge alongside each other to the tune by Fresh X Reckless.

“Our blickyyy challenge 💀😂 #LeahMesser #blicky #minime,” she captioned the dance video.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.