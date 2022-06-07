Leah Messer gets leggy in peekaboo Versace monokini for a day on the water

Leah enjoyed a boat day while rocking a Versace swimsuit. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer was a vision in Versace as the Teen Mom 2 star enjoyed a boat day on the lake.

Leah has been relatively quiet on social media since Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 came to an end. But now she’s back, and what a way to make a return.

The 30-year-old mom of three took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from a boat day on Lake Norman in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is a vision in Versace for North Carolina boat day

“Yours Truly ❤️🔐 @thelakeliferentals,” Leah captioned her carousel post, tagging the company from which she rented her boat.

In Leah’s first pic, the reality TV star sipped a Truly hard seltzer as she sat near the edge of the boat with a beautiful view of the lake and other boats behind her. Leah seemed to be smiling and enjoying the plentiful sunshine as she sipped her drink.

Rocking the Greca border one-piece swimsuit with a diagonal shoulder strap by Italian designer Versace, Leah posed on her knees in the second pic, putting both hands over her head, revealing a colorful head scarf.

Leah went for a close-up selfie in her third slide, giving her best serious face to the camera, showcasing her flawless skin and makeup, a necklace with a shot glass attached, and a simple pair of gold hoops and a matching chain.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah’s swimsuit snaps grab admirers’ attention

Leah’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley was the first to comment on the post. He joked with his girlfriend, “Danm 😮‍💨 I’m about to dm you right NOW lol! 🤤😍”

Nikkole Ledda of 16 and Pregnant fame wrote, “Girllll yesss 🔥,” to which Leah replied with two red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Kayla Sessler, another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, stopped by to leave three heart-eyed emojis in the comments while two more of Leah’s followers wrote, “Fire sis! 🔥🔥🔥” and “Versace hottie 😍🔥.”

Leah has been lying low since the Season 11 Teen Mom 2 reunion. There have been rumors of a fizzled relationship between herself and her former Teen Mom 2 co-star and BFF, Kail Lowry.

Kail went on a depression-fueled unfollowing spree on Instagram and Leah was cut along with everyone else, sparking rumors they had a disagreement. Leah cleared the air and explained their “rocky” friendship earlier this month.

As Leah explained, she “liked” one of Briana DeJesus’ posts, and Kail reportedly wasn’t happy about it, leading to their tiff. At the end of the day, Leah just wants peace. She told her fans, “I’m going to continue to take care of mine and stay out of the way … I also wish everyone of my coworkers the best moving forward.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.