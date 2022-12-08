Leah Messer calls out ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley for ‘disrespecting’ her during Teen Mom proposal dinner scene

Leah seemingly threw shade at her ex-fiance Jaylan following their disagreement during dinner. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer took aim at her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, following their post-engagement argument on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The inaugural season of The Next Chapter has been a bittersweet one for Leah, as her failed engagement to Jaylan has been playing out on MTV.

During the Tuesday, December 6 episode, Leah and Jaylan’s Costa Rican engagement aired. After Jaylan popped the question, the former couple enjoyed a beachfront dinner.

Although the moment was intended to be a happy one, things took a left turn when Jaylan admitted that two weeks prior, he had asked Leah’s stepfather, Lee, for his blessing.

Despite Lee having Jaylan’s back, this didn’t sit well with Leah, who told Jaylan, “The only three you would have ever needed approval from would have been my daughters. Like, you don’t need his permission.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jaylan wanted to focus on the moment, but Leah kept pressing, asking why he felt he needed Lee’s blessing. Jaylan felt Leah was taking away from their special moment and told her to “tone down” her behavior.

Leah Messer slams Jaylan Mobley for ‘disrespect’ and Teen Mom ‘publicity stunt’

Following the episode, Leah shared a screenshot of a recent tweet to her Instagram Stories and added a lengthy message calling out Jaylan’s “publicity stunt.”

“I would like to add that in the dinner scene after the proposal it was known that no other blessings were needed or mattered especially if I was going to open myself to marriage after two failed marriages,” Leah wrote.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Noting that she wanted to keep her family relationships private, Leah continued, “I call the scene with my stepdad a publicity stunt and disrespect at its finest when you asked me prior and proceeded to do so anyway….. then tell me on camera after you propose. Smh.”

Leah’s shade-throwing comes on the heels of another IG Story in which she took aim at Jaylan. Leah shared a photo of a chapter from the book Trauma: Becoming a Healed You by Sara Sheehan called Two-sided story.

The phrase “Shame on me” appeared several times throughout the chapter, expressing shame for letting someone walk all over them, putting up with mind games, and misleading them.

Leah and Jaylan leave Teen Mom fans wondering about the reason for their split

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jaylan proposed to Leah in August 2022, and just two months later, they called off their engagement.

Teen Mom fans have wondered what caused the abrupt breakup, with many speculating that cheating was to blame. Neither Leah nor Jaylan have shared the reasons behind their failed engagement.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.