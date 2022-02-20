Leah Messer called out for post and delete of this risqué pic with Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer posts and deletes a risqué photo. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom Family Reunion star, is dating Jaylan Mobley. Leah recently posted a picture of the two of them that was controversial to fans and called very risqué.

Fans had a hay day either adding humor and jokes to the photo when it was live or criticizing Leah for posting it.

What was this controversial photo that Leah Messer posted and then deleted?

A viewer posted the photo to Reddit with the caption, “I wish I could unsee this.” In the photo, both Jaylan and Leah are pointing at the camera.

Leah is leaning forward in a short, light pink dress with ruffles at the end, and showing off her muscular legs for the photographer as she points toward the camera.

Jaylan is posing with his finger at the camera as well, with his hat on backwards and his shades on, sporting a white tank top, gray shorts, white Nike crew socks and white shoes, as well as something extra poking at Leah.

What did Teen Mom viewers have to say about the photo?

However, that is not where the controversy happens. Fans are shocked by what was shown in the picture, as it appears that Jaylan is a bit “excited” as he leans into Leah’s backside as she leans forward.

One fan made a joke, commenting, “Well ya’ll started it saying you could never see a bulge in his skin tight clothing. Lucky this is all you got probably (laughing face emoji),” while another wrote, “What a TERRIBLE day to have eyes.”

Pic credit: @u/pjvc_/reddit

The picture was reportedly posted to Instagram first, but one commenter said, “So they deleted this photo right? Lol I don’t see it on either of their instas.”

Two others again found some humor in it, as one declared, “I can see his actual pen fifteen” and another wrote, “I’m hearing Salt-N-Pepa singing ‘Push It’ in my head. Someone make it stop. Please!!!!”

One viewer was not impressed in the photo or pose and clearly stated, “It’s on EOnline. Her daughters must be soooo proud.”

Pic credit: @u/pjvc/reddit

The photo in question that Leah reportedly posted and then deleted is below.

Leah’s daughters and her convo with Ashley Jones

Leah has twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex, Corey Simms, as well as another daughter, Adalynn, with ex-Jeremy Calvert. Ali and Aleeah are twelve-years-old and Adalynn is currently nine-years-old.

On Teen Mom Family Reunion, Leah was talking to co-star, Ashley Jones, about having a hard time trusting Jaylan because of her family life growing up. She kept saying how sweet and genuine he is to her, but that she also, in her head, keeps telling herself he’s too good to be true.

She expresses that she wants to trust Jaylan, and she is very open to their relationship progressing, but she just needs to know how to put her trust issues aside and let him all the way in.

Jaylan made an appearance on the most recent episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion and can be seen on the show in the upcoming week to work with Leah on their relationship.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.