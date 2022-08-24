Leah Messer addresses former BFF and castmate Kail Lowry leaving Teen Mom 2

Leah broke her silence about Kail leaving the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia/Sammi/AdMedia

Leah Messer has broken her silence about her former Teen Mom 2 co-star and BFF Kail Lowry leaving the franchise.

Following a six-month filming hiatus and plenty of speculation from Teen Mom 2 viewers that she was walking away from filming, Kail put the rumors to rest in May 2022.

Kail officially parted ways with MTV, as Monsters and Critics reported, during the Season 11 reunion for Teen Mom 2. Kail revealed to host Dr. Drew, “I think that I need to move on. I need to do my own thing.”

Kail added, “I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should just part ways. This should be the end.”

During her time on Teen Mom 2, Kail formed a close relationship with her co-star, Leah. The duo often vacationed together and shared a special bond, but had a falling out. Most recently, they teased a business collaboration in May 2021 which never came to fruition.

Leah addressed her and Kail’s “rocky” friendship in an Instagram Story in May 2022, ahead of Kail parting ways with MTV. She revealed, “My friendship with Kail has been rocky.”

Former Teen Mom 2 co-stars and BFFs Leah Messer and Kail Lowry’s falling out

Leah went on to explain that she liked one of Briana DeJesus’ posts on social media – who just so happens to be Kail’s number-one enemy – and that apparently didn’t sit well with Kail, leading to the demise of their years-long friendship.

Now, Leah is speaking out about her feelings toward Kail deciding to walk away from the Teen Mom franchise.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Leah spoke on the “elephant in the room,” which is Kail leaving Teen Mom 2 and choosing not to film for the new combined-cast spinoff, The Next Chapter.

Leah speaks on Kail’s exit from the Teen Mom franchise

When asked whether she was upset that Kail chose not to film for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah answered, “I think it’s entirely up to her at the end of the day. Yeah.”

Briana added fuel to the fire when she gave her own explanation of why Kail unfriended Leah and unfollowed her on social media.

“Leah liked one of my self growth [posts] and [Kail] got upset with her,” Briana explained in a comment to a curious fan about Kail and Leah’s falling out. “[I] told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more but Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.