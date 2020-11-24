Leah McSweeney opens up about her decision to present at the Pornhub Awards

Leah McSweeney really made her mark during her debut season on the Real Housewives of New York. The Married to the Mob clothing founder didn’t hesitate to go toe to toe with some of New York’s feistiest women, including Dorinda Medley.

With the announcement that Leah has signed on to join the cast again for its upcoming Season 13, she is also venturing out and has revealed that she will be appearing at the upcoming 2020 Pornhub Awards.

The 38-year-old opened up about her decision.

Leah says she is ‘beyond excited’ to present at the Pornhub Awards

While Leah may not be the most outspoken housewife, she certainly made no secret about her opinions and lifestyle. It may not come as a surprise to fans that Leah has taken the gig of presenting at the awards.

Speaking to Page Six, Leah said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the iconic Pornhub Awards. When censorship is at an all-time high, I celebrate, and I hope everyone celebrates, freedom of speech and the right to enjoy sensuality and sexuality.”

Fans of the franchise are well aware of Leah’s rebellious streak. When she first joined the ladies, she was introduced as a friend of RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer and it didn’t take long before Leah started rubbing some of the other ladies the wrong way, specifically Ramona Singer.

Leah and Ramona’s tension didn’t settle throughout the season

Early on in her first season with the show, it was clear that Leah wasn’t quite like the other ladies. Not only was she on the younger side of the cast, but Leah was also more of a free spirit, and even something as simple as her tattoos were enough to send the ladies into a frenzy.

It seemed that no housewife was as bothered as Ramona. The two battled throughout the season and a massive argument erupted after Ramona deemed Leah’s behavior to be too much at her birthday party. Ramona was so upset with Leah that she threatened to quit the show.

Ramona also infamously gossiped about Leah’s mental health – a topic that Leah took particular issue with.

However, despite all the drama between the ladies, Leah says that she had fun filming the season and both Ramona and Leah will be back for the next RHONY season.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus at Bravo.