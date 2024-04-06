Lauri Peterson announces death of son Josh Waring — Here’s what we know

Josh Waring, the son of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson, has died.

He was 36.

Peterson shared the sad news of her son’s passing on Saturday via Instagram.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” the reality TV star wrote alongside a series of photos of Waring.

“No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” Peterson shared.

“Every fiber in my body hurts,” the former model added.

Lauri Peterson says Josh Waring passed away on Easter Sunday

“Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

Peterson, who starred in the first four seasons of RHOC, shared that her son’s childhood was filled with “deep intellect” and that he was well known for his humor and pranks.

She said he didn’t lose his sense of humor despite “adult hardship” in his later years and that he “continued to be kind to others.”

Peterson also touched upon his adoration for his daughter, Kennady, before thanking the people “that have tried to help Josh along the way.”

The former Bravolebrity shared her belief that “not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder.”

Josh Waring had many brushes with the law

Waring appeared on-screen with his mother during the first four seasons of RHOC.

Despite Peterson’s time in the spotlight coming to a close when her stint on RHOC ended, Waring remained in the spotlight due to his run-ins with the law.

He was charged with three counts of attempted murder in 2016, stemming from a shooting.

After nearly four years in prison, he entered a guilty plea to four felonies.

In the aftermath of the prison stint, he filed a lawsuit against Orange County and the two Orange County two deputies assigned to the jail, claiming that the deputies set up an attack on him in retaliation for complaints he made about them.

In 2022, Josh was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, one count of possession of a stun gun with a prior conviction, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Bravolebrities pay their respects to Josh Waring

Andy Cohen pays tribute to Josh Waring. Pic credit: @BravoAndy/Instagram

Andy Cohen took to the comments section, saying, “You tried so hard to save him,” adding that she helped educate “people around the world about the tragedy of addiction.

“May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always,” the Watch What Happens host concluded.

Gretchen Rossi shows support for Lauri Peterson. Pic credit: @gretchenrossi/Instagram

Peterson’s one-time RHOC co-star, Gretchen Rossi, said her heart “breaks for you so much.”

“I know how much you fought for him.”

Jeana Keogh pays tribute to Josh Waring. Pic credit: @Jeanakeough/Instagram

“I know how hard you worked to be his advocate,” RHOC alum Jeana Keough wrote in the comments section.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus. Season 18 is set to premiere in the summer. Stream Seasons 1-17 on Peacock.