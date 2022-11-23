News Lauren Luyendyk stuns with pals on night out for her birthday

Lauren Luyendyk celebrated her birthday in style. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram Lauren Luyendyk got some time off from being a busy mom to her three-year-old daughter Alessi and one-year-old twins Lux and Senna. The former The Bachelor star got all dolled up for a night on the town with her girlfriends, for a special occasion, her birthday. She had the perfect excuse to pull out her fanciest dress.

Lauren showed off her slim figure in a clinging brown dress that fell just at the top of her thighs and featured long sleeves and a high neckline.

She paired the flattering look with knee-high, suede beige boots for an autumnal touch, and accessorized with a silver handbag and delicate gold hoop earrings.

She parted her blonde hair in the middle while leaving it straight. Though past pictures have shown a lot of layers in her hair, it appeared to be cut bluntly at the ends.

Lauren smiled wide while surrounded by five of her closest friends, writing on the picture, “thanks for making my bday so special you beautiful babes.”

The group stood in front of a woven backdrop with a diamond pattern and wicker light fixtures hanging from the ceiling. However, it was unclear from the Instagram Story what restaurant they were at for dinner.

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk recently launched her Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collaboration

The Bachelor Nation alum, who is married to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk recently launched her Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collaboration.

The collection features several dresses with lots of sparkles, glitter, silky fabrics, and bright colors, all perfect for the holiday season.

Every piece would fit in perfectly at a Christmas family gathering or clubbing on New Year’s Eve with a group of friends.

Lauren advertised the collection with her best friend and former The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss with the trio seen pouring champagne in front of a room decorated with streamers.

They laughed and enjoyed themselves wearing pieces from the collaboration, with Lauren clad in a black turtleneck bodysuit with a cut-out on one shoulder and a silky leopard print skirt.

The best part? The entire collection is super affordable, with Lauren’s Let’s Party Cutout One-Shoulder Bodysuit retailing for just $24.99, and her leopard print skirt going for the same price.

The Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collection also features Mommy and Me items

Of course, Lauren didn’t forget about her daughter Alessi, creating a couple of Mommy and Me items.

The Mommy and Me pieces include a pink tulle skirt called the Tis’ The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt for $29.99 with a matching Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt for $17.99.