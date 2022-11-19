Lauren Luyendyk enjoyed a glam session as she proudly took a selfie. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk was looking like a whole new woman this week as she showed off a fresh ‘do and gorgeous makeup, courtesy of her friend and makeup artist Sarah Stidham.

Lauren is a mom to 3-year-old daughter Alessi and 1-year-old twins Senna and Lux, so it’s easy to say the mom of three under three has her hands well and truly full.

With that said, for such a busy mom, there isn’t much time for self-care, so Lauren was all smiles in her Instagram Story after getting all glammed up.

Her blonde tresses were in bombshell waves, looking voluminous with a millennial side-part and her makeup featured a nude/beige eyeshadow with black eyeliner, mascara, and a rose pink lipstick. Her eyebrows were brushed to perfection and dark brown, while her teeth looked as if they had been whitened.

She posed next to the woman who made it all happen, Sarah Stidham, a hair and makeup artist based in Arizona.

Lauren was clearly happy with her look, writing at the top, “i love.”

Lauren Luyendyk showed her trim figure in a clinging beige top as she was all glammed up

As for her outfit, she wore a tight beige blouse featuring long sleeves, a lined texture, and crossed material at the chest. She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and a purse with a gold chain that wasn’t fully visible.

Since appearing on The Bachelor, Lauren has shown off her fashion sense via social media, racking up an impressive 1.2 million followers.

Lauren recently launched her Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collaboration

It’s easy to assume what Lauren will be wearing for the holidays, as she recently launched her sparkling collaboration with Cupshe called Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk.

The collection features several glittering dresses, as well as lots of silk, leopard print, and clinging silhouettes that would be perfect for a New Years Eve party or Christmas Dinner with the family.

The Bachelor star announced the launch at the beginning of October with a commercial featuring herself, her best friend, and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Ann Sluss.

The trio were seen stepping into a room full of balloons and streamers as they drank champagne and spun around, enjoying the party atmosphere.

Lauren wore a unique black top that was long-sleeved with a cut-out at the shoulder and a turtleneck, perfect for the colder months if you still want to show a little skin.

She paired the top with a silky leopard print skirt that fell down to her knees and pulled her hair back in a loose half ponytail with blonde curls falling down.

Another shot showed her pouring champagne in a silky hot pink romper that emphasized her waist and featured lots of draped material throughout. For that look, she threw her hair up in a flirty ponytail, looking like she was ready to count down to midnight.

In the caption, she gushed, “I’m so proud of this collection & just know you gorgeous gals are gonna fall in love the second you lay eyes on it!”