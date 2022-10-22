Lauren Luyendyk stuns in thigh-skimming LBD

Lauren Luyendyk wore a sexy thigh-skimming LBD. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk showed some leg in a thigh-skimming little black dress from her new collaboration with clothing brand Cupshe.

The black dress Lauren posted features a thick spandex material, so it will still keep the person wearing it warm at holiday parties.

The plunging neckline has a scalloped trim and a high thigh slit giving off a sexier edge. The dress emphasized Lauren’s slim frame, which looked sensational, especially after she had three children.

Lauren’s dirty blonde hair was parted in the middle and hung down in beach waves while her makeup appeared ready for a holiday party, as she wore a smokey eye and light pink lipstick.

She clearly wanted to give the dress some attention, as she wore only her wedding ring as an accessory and stood in front of a shiny gold banner and silver disco balls.

On top of the photo, Lauren left a link to buy the dress and wrote, “Such a good LBD.”

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk recently launched a holiday collab with Cupshe

Cupshe, which sells clothing as well as swimwear, is branching out with their new Lauren Luyendyk X Cupshe collab, which features a 35-piece holiday collection full of dresses, rompers, skirts, tops, pants, accessories, and a few mommy and me sets.

The collection begs to be taken out to a fancy dinner or a New Year’s Eve party, as it features lots of glitter, sparkles, leopard print, and silky materials in bright pink, dusty rose, and gold.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The price points are entirely affordable, ranging from $7.99-$42.99, and the sizes are inclusive, ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

Lauren said the new collection has some nice pieces to play around with

In an interview with People, Lauren said she’s “always had a passion for fashion.” When the brand reached out to her to do their first-holiday collection, she thought it was cool.

Of the new collection, Lauren said, “I just think it’s so fun to play dress up around this time of the year and this collection has a good amount of pieces to play around with.”

In the video announcement for the collab, Lauren is seen in a variety of pieces from the collection as she twirls and dances around with friend Bella Lambert and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Ann-Sluss, who also posed for photos for the brand.

In the announcement, which was posted on October 12, Lauren wrote in the caption, “I’m so proud of this collection & just know you gorgeous gals are gonna fall in love the second you lay eyes on it!”