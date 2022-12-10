Lauren Luyendyk wore a red crop top and shorts for a stunning mirror selfie. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk has followed in the footsteps of several other Bachelor Nation alumni since appearing on the show, amassing 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone as an influencer.

She frequently shares pictures of her daily outfits and recently shared a selfie of herself in a tiny pair of bright red shorts and a cropped red sweatshirt.

She showed off her toned legs and incredibly toned abs, which is made even more incredible by the fact that she has a toddler and twin babies.

Lauren slipped on a pair of cozy slippers as she stood in front of her pool for the mirror selfie, and though her face wasn’t visible she had her long blonde hair thrown into a messy ponytail.

In the Instagram Story, Lauren told followers the pieces were from Abercrombie & Fitch, and that Like To Know It was having a huge sale on those items.

The reality star used her LTK page to share the outfit and reveal where each item was from and where her followers could get it.

Her red shorts are the YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short, and come in black, blue and pink as well, while her cropped sweater is the YPB neoKNIT Crew. Other similar pieces can be found on her LTK page.

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk is an ambassador for Koolaburra by Ugg

In another recent clothing endorsement, Lauren shared some adorable family Christmas photos in which everyone was wearing coordinating outfits and shoes.

The reality star and her former Bachelor husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. were seen in intimate family moments as they both held on to their children, cuddled, and laughed with them in fairytale-looking shots.

Lauren wore a plaid red, and white miniskirt with a loose, brown sweater and kept her blonde hair in soft beach waves.

The whole family wore matching Koolaburra by UGG boots, a lifestyle brand made with families in mind.

Lauren wrote in her caption, “forever grateful for these 4 right here 🫶🏼 feeling the holiday spirit in these coordinating boots from @koolaburra by UGG 😍.”

Lauren recently launched the Lauren Luyendyk x Cupshe collaboration

Proving she’s really a fashion influencer, Lauren recently launched her holiday collection with Cupshe, and it’s full of fabulous dresses that are perfect for a New Year’s Eve or Christmas party.

Lauren shared a video to advertise the new collection, which featured fellow Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss as well as her best friend.

The stunning blonde was seen in a long, leopard print satin skirt and a black blouse that had one long sleeve and a strap around the neck.

Lauren and her friends drank champagne and laughed as they enjoyed a holiday party surrounded by streamers.

The Lauren Luyendyk x Cupshe collection comes at a great price that the average person can afford. For example, her top is the Let’s Party Cutout One-Shoulder Bodysuit, and it costs just $24.99, while her skirt, the Spotlight Leopard Print High Waist Satin Skirt, comes in at the same price point.