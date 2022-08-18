Lauren Luyendyk shows svelte frame in swimsuit for surf sesh with Arie

Lauren Luyendyk looked stunning in a one-piece swimsuit for surf sesh. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk stunned in a pink one-piece swimsuit, looking happier than ever as she smiled on the beach with her Bachelor husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.

She wore her hair in braided pigtails and held a giant blue surfboard in Hawaii, where the pair are staying at their house there.

Lauren and Arie looked as if they were enjoying some couple time away from the kids as they both took in a surf session just a day before leaving the island.

On top of the Instagram Story, Lauren wrote, “Spending our last morning here w/ one more surf sesh.”

She later re-shared an Instagram Story from Arie in which she was kneeling down with her surfboard, on top of which he wrote, “This girl definitely doesn’t want to leave the beach,” and Lauren wrote on the bottom “I don’t [crying emoji].”

Judging from their Stories, it appears the pair will be leaving Hawaii to go back to their other house in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lauren Luyendyk and her husband Arie bought a house in Hawaii

The former Bachelor couple began searching for a second home while Lauren was still pregnant with their twins, who are now just over a year old. However, their search didn’t immediately begin with Maui.

The pair shared a Youtube video in which they gave a tour of their new home, “We were on Zillow, looking for a second home in Tahoe, and then randomly somehow we landed on Hawaii,” they said.

The Bachelor Nation alums were clearly excited to raise their children in the new house, with Arie saying in the video, “We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life. This will be the perfect spot to raise our little babies.”

It looks as if the couple made a great decision, sharing several photos of their children running around the beach and playing in nature.

Just a day ago, Lauren shared a video of her daughter Alessi, 3, running around the beach at sunset, with the caption, “i hope she remembers days like today🌅.”

On July 28, Lauren shared enviable photos of her and Arie holding their twins Senna and Lux in clear blue water with a gorgeous mountain background.

She captioned the shots, “shore do love these days 🌊.”

The blue sky and warm temps will definitely have some of Lauren’s 1.2 million Instagram followers considering a move to the island themselves.

Lauren and Arie ended their Bachelor season in dramatic fashion

It appears Lauren and Arie Luyendyk have well and truly moved on from all the messiness that plagued them at the end of his Bachelor season.

Arie sent Lauren packing and proposed to Becca Kufrin (who later became The Bachelorette), however, he later had a change of heart. He broke up with her in a very awkward conversation in front of cameras as her mascara ran down her face.

Arie later asked for Lauren back and she accepted. They married in January 2019 in Hawaii while she was pregnant with their daughter Alessi who was born in May of that year.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.