Lauren Luyendyk showed off her festive style in a sparkling cardigan. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk proved she’s gotten into the holiday spirit, though she’s not about the ugly Christmas sweaters and red and green colors.

The former Bachelor star looked incredibly festive without losing the sexy factor as she sported a black cardigan with no shirt underneath, pinned at the center and featuring long sleeves.

She paired the sparkling look with black, leather, high-waisted pants and strappy black heels, giving her followers fantastic inspiration for their own Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties.

The reality star kept her makeup natural yet with an added glamour, going for long eyelashes and glossy lipstick, which she was seen applying. Her blonde hair looked soft and healthy, as it was parted in the middle and fell down her back in romantic waves.

She sat comfortably on top of her bathroom sink in her home in Scottsdale, Arizona, which she shares with her husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Lauren was advertising for Abercrombie & Fitch, and despite the fact that the store was once just a popular mall destination for millennials in the early aughts, the brand is making a revival.

She captioned the glittering pic, “sparkle szn🪩 #abercrombiepartner decked out in @abercrombie – they made it so easy to dress up this year!”

She linked her Like To Know It page, where her followers can shop the entire Abercrombie & Fitch party collection.

Lauren Luyendyk dressed up her family to advertise Koolaburra by Ugg boots

Lauren has amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers, establishing herself as one of the most popular influencers within Bachelor Nation.

She got her whole family in on the promotional action with adorable holiday shots of her and Arie along with their children, Alessi, 3, and 1-year-old twins Lux and Senna.

The group wore coordinating outfits, looking as if they should be on the front of a Christmas card. Lauren wore a plaid miniskirt with an oversized brown sweater, with Arie and her children wearing similar colors.

The family all wore Koolaburra boots, which is a lifestyle brand for families, and was created by Ugg.

Lauren launched a collaboration called Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk

Not only is Lauren an ambassador for various clothing and shoe brands like Abercrombie & Fitch as well as Koolaburra, but she has her own line of clothes with Cupshe.

The Bachelor Nation star launched a collaboration with the brand called Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk, and it features several holiday dresses that would be perfect for an upcoming Christmas party or family dinner.

Lauren shared a video to advertise the new line, which also includes Mommy & Me pieces, and featured her best friend and former Bachelor star, Hannah Ann Sluss.

Lauren was seen in a leopard print, satin skirt paired with a black bodysuit featuring one sleeve and a turtleneck as she sipped on champagne and giggled with her girlfriends.

The pieces Lauren was wearing, as well as a majority of the items in the collection, come at a great price point that the average person can afford.

She wore the Let’s Party Cutout One-Shoulder Bodysuit, which costs just $24.99, and the Spotlight Leopard Print High Waist Satin Skirt, which also retails for the same price.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.