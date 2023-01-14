Lauren Luyendyk shines in a matching set to celebrate anniversary with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Lauren Luyendyk rocks a colorful matching set during a sunset sail. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk gave the sunset a run for its money with her latest multi-colored look.

Lauren, who was introduced to Bachelor Nation during Season 22 of The Bachelor, stole Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart in what has become one of the most dramatic seasons of the show to date.

The two have been sharing their love with followers ever since their time on the show, and recently, Lauren took to social media to celebrate their four-year anniversary.

While posing on the side of a boat in front of a scenic view, the mom of three shared an Instagram Story photo of her sporting a matching set that featured a colorful, leaf-like pattern.

The set consisted of a flowy button-up top and a pair of wide-leg pants, appearing to be light and breezy for the ultimate beachy look.

Hues of pink, blue, and brown were featured throughout both pieces, which Lauren chose to accompany with a low-cut white top underneath.

Lauren Luyendyk rocks colorful set to celebrate anniversary with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Lauren opted to share the link for the set, which comes from the fashion brand L Space.

Both pieces of the outfit, the Printed Catalina Pants and the Printed Catalina Top, retail on their website for $119 each.

While it may be hard for Lauren and Arie to spend some time alone with three young children at home, it seems the two were able to enjoy a romantic getaway to celebrate their anniversary.

Lauren shared a joint post of them during the romantic boat ride, which showed Arie dressed in a white button-up top and beige pants.

She wrote, “such an amazing time unwinding the last few days w/ my best friend. happy 4 years together & to an eternity more🥂love you!!”

Things may have started out a bit rocky for Lauren and Arie in their relationship, but it seems as if the pair are doing better than ever as they now celebrate holidays and anniversaries as a family of five.

Lauren and Arie got into the holiday spirit with UGG

In a recent share, Lauren uploaded a photo of her, Arie, and their three kids decked out in holiday-themed attire to celebrate the winter’s festivities.

In her caption, she shouted out the brand Koolaburra by UGG, which is the newest member of UGG brand family.

Koolaburra, which refers to itself as “a lifestyle brand designed with the modern family in mind,” supplied each member of Lauren’s family with their own pair of boots.

With UGG boots being made of fleece and twin-faced sheepskin, there’s no doubt the family will be staying warm this winter.

