Lauren Luyendyk and her husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. somehow make parenting look easy despite having a toddler who is three years old and twins who are not even two yet.

Their idyllic life is often captured by the pair on YouTube and Instagram and followers also get to see that they take frequent trips together as a couple and prioritize date nights.

They posed in their date night outfits with Arie in a sleek blue jacket with khaki trousers, and Lauren showing off her style with a beautiful ensemble.

She wore a black and white polka-dot dress that was short and flirty along with an oversized white blazer with rolled-up sleeves, giving her a business casual vibe.

Being the fashionista that she is, Lauren accessorized with a pair of black strappy heels that showed off her incredibly toned legs and wore a black purse to match.

She kept her blonde hair down and it fell down her shoulders in romantic waves, while her makeup was date night appropriate with glamorous pink eyeshadow and glossy rose lipstick.

The adorable couple cuddled up for a mirror selfie snapped on their way out the door, and Lauren put three black heart emojis next to them.

Lauren Luyendyk and her husband Arie had a dramatic start to their relationship

As many fans of the Bachelor franchise are now aware, Lauren was Arie’s runner-up during his season of the show. However, he later broke up with his final choice, Becca Kufrin, in favor of going back to Lauren whom he was clearly still in love with.

It was a major controversy within Bachelor Nation at the time, especially since Arie broke up with Becca on camera in front of millions of viewers.

Lauren and Arie have withstood the test of time though, as they went on to get married in Hawaii, and welcomed three children.

Lauren and Arie recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary

They recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Lauren sharing a hilarious video of all the audience reactions as Arie proposed to her on live television. She wrote in the caption, “our very own t-swift love story. happy 4 year anniversary babe.🥂”

She later shared a shot of the pair on a couple’s vacation as they celebrated together looking well-rested and enjoying some time on a boat away from the chaos of everyday life.

They both smiled wide for the picture, and Lauren wrote, “such an amazing time unwinding the last few days w/ my best friend. happy 4 years together & to an eternity more🥂love you!!”

Lauren is an ambassador for clothing retailer Revolve

As with many other influencers, especially within the Bachelor franchise, Lauren is an ambassador for clothing retailer Revolve. She shared a video clip with several outfits she said she planned to wear during Super Bowl weekend.

She wore a long green dress with a backless design, a super short spandex dress with cut-outs all down the front, and an orange two-piece with a crop top and high-waisted pants.

The site is currently holding an end-of-winter sale, with several pieces going for up to 50% off, including oversized blazers, sparkling holiday dresses, and cozy sweaters.