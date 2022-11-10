Lauren Luyendyk poses with her husband, Arie. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk has her hands full with a toddler and twin babies at home, so it’s not surprising that she and her husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., would need an adult vacation away.

The pair were on a trip with friends that looked entirely relaxing, and Lauren wore an eye-catching outfit that she could only get away with when the kids weren’t around.

The Bachelor alum posed for a mirror selfie with a pal as they stood in the lobby of what appeared to be a luxury hotel.

She wore a thigh-skimming, royal blue dress cinched in at the waist with long sleeves and puffs at the shoulders, giving it an 80s vibe.

The center featured a low-cut neckline with a cut-out beneath that definitely gave the feel of a mom’s night out.

She paired the look with black tights, most likely due to cooler November temperatures, and wore black heels with feathers on the top that looked like they would be well suited to the bedroom with a nightgown.

Lauren wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders with dark, smokey eyeshadow for an edgier look.

She looked confident as she posed for the camera, smiling and excited for a night out with her husband and friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. met during season 22 of The Bachelor

Lauren and Arie met during season 22 of The Bachelor, where Lauren was his runner-up.

Arie broke up with her and proposed to Becca Kufrin. However, he changed his mind by breaking up with Becca in front of the cameras and asking for Lauren back.

The pair married in 2019 in Hawaii and so far appear to be living happily ever after with a thriving YouTube channel, despite all the drama and hate they received after the show.

Lauren recently launched the Lauren Luyendyk x Cupshe collection

Lauren recently launched a collaboration with Cupshe called Lauren Luyendyk x Cupshe, featuring several dresses and outfits that would look perfect for a holiday party.

Many of the dresses feature leopard print, glitter, or bright, eye-catching colors that will leave buyers looking like the center of attention at any New Year’s Eve shindig.

There is also a Mommy and Me collection in which her daughter, Alessi, helped model a pink tulle skirt.

Lauren shared a video clip in which she and her best friend and Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Ann Sluss wore glittering dresses as they enjoyed champagne and laughed.

In the clip, Lauren showed off a knee-length silky leopard print skirt and a turtleneck sweater with one long sleeve.