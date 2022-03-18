Lauren Luyendyk had ‘traumatic memories’ watching The Bachelor

Watching The Bachelor brought back bad memories for Lauren Luyendyk. Pic credit: @ariejr/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are one of the more unique success stories to come out of The Bachelor franchise.

Lauren and Arie watched an episode of The Bachelor for the first time in years during Clayton Echard’s season, and the experience brought up a lot of emotions.

Lauren revealed that watching the finale brought back “traumatic memories” for her, and she believes she should not watch the show again.

Lauren Luyendyk had ‘traumatic memories’ of The Bachelor while watching Clayton Echard

The former contestant urged her fans to send in their most pressing questions as she flew to visit an old friend.

She got real about how watching The Bachelor impacted her when a fan asked if she’d experienced “crazy memories from the show.”

“Watching the finale of the show always brings back some traumatic memories for me & I probably should never watch again just for that reason,” Lauren captioned her Instagram story.

There was a positive note to the message as she included a blurry photo of herself and one of the twins she shares with her husband, Arie.

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was slammed for dumping Becca Kufrin for Lauren

Lauren and Arie’s Bachelor journey is notorious within the franchise as one of the most dramatic finale episodes.

The Bachelor franchise even used clips of his season to promote Clayton Echard’s dramatic finale.

After initially rejecting Lauren for Becca Kufrin, Arie decided weeks later that he had made a mistake.

The Bachelor was slammed for breaking Becca’s heart on TV but proposed to Lauren anyway.

It seems that their up-and-down show journey still is hard to relive, however, as Lauren opened up about her reaction to Clayton Echard’s finale.

Lauren was left speechless when Arie dumped her in the final episode but told her, “I love you too,” before she was sent packing in the limo.

She was visibly confused and shaken as Arie cut their relationship short in favor of proposing to Becca.

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are now married with children

Despite backlash and controversy following the couple, it appears that Arie made the right decision as the two are now happily married with three children.

The two have seemed to thrive over the last couple of years, with Arie even going so far as to propose to his now–wife a second time after the show.

Lauren also ended the honest message with a laughing emoji, so perhaps she will be willing to try watching the show again in the future.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.