Lauren Burnham enjoyed a day on the beach in Malibu with her best friend Bella Lambert, with the pair revealing they were about to go surfing.

The former Bachelor runner-up looked positively glowing in a white string bikini along with her friend who was wearing a pale yellow swimsuit.

Lauren’s enviable blonde hair was pulled back in a clip for a casual half-updo and she kept her makeup all-natural, most likely since she was taking a dip in the ocean.

The girls looked happy as clams with big wide smiles as they enjoyed some fun in the sun, with white text on top that said, “About to go surfing!” along with fun little surfing man emojis at the bottom.

Believe it or not, Lauren is an avid surfer, having gone for sessions with her husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. before while in Hawaii.

The pair own a second home in Maui and frequently spend time there with their three kids, 3-year-old Alessi, and 1-year-old twins Senna and Lux. However, the majority of their time is spent at their full-time home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. split for a period after The Bachelor finale

Lauren and Arie found themselves in “one of the most dramatic season finales ever” (if you heard Chris Harrison saying that you’re not alone) as he dumped her in favor of proposing to Becca Kufrin.

The entire breakup between Lauren and Arie didn’t even look like a breakup and appeared more like two people who were separating for a short period or perhaps going long distance.

Not long after, Arie blindsided Becca on what was supposed to be a “happy couple” weekend at an Airbnb, showing up with cameras and Bachelor producers, which she was not prepared for.

He broke the news to her on the couch as cameramen and producers stood close by in what was one of the most awkward breakups in Bachelor history (again, thanks Chris Harrison.) Also, if anyone ever finds out about Becca’s mascara brand, that company will surely go bankrupt.

Arie went back to Lauren to rekindle their relationship, with the pair getting married in Hawaii in January 2019 while she was pregnant with their daughter Alessi.

The pair have well and truly moved on from the whole fiasco, but Arie is still considered a bit of a villain within Bachelor Nation.

Lauren launched the Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collaboration before the holidays

With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Lauren is set to make a large amount of income from endorsing various products. Though she doesn’t go overboard, the reality star carefully picks and chooses a few things to advertise every so often.

But of course, her biggest endorsement is her own clothing collaboration with Cupshe, of which she created several satin and glittering items that are perfect for a night out on the town.

Though they were announced as a holiday collection with Lauren filming a video with her best friend Bella as well as fellow Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, the pieces still look glam in winter.

Even better? Now that the holidays are over, several items from the Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk collection are on sale. Some of those include the Holidaze Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress in dark green, which now costs just $16.79, and the Starlight Metallic V-Neck Flounce Dress on sale for $23.99.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.