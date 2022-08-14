Lauren Bushnell Lane shows off bare baby bump ahead of due date

Lauren Bushnell Lane is 10 weeks away from her due date. Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

Fans watched as Lauren Bushnell Lane had a hard time even after Ben Higgins chose her as his winner because he had also revealed to his runner-up, JoJo Fletcher, that he loved her, too.

After getting their own reality television show together, Lauren and Ben’s relationship ended soon after the first season aired. While Lauren was heartbroken afterward, she later met the country star, Chris Lane.

Even though Chris had stated he wasn’t sure he ever wanted to settle down and get married, he revealed that Lauren soon changed his mind after meeting her.

The former Bachelor contestant and country music singer got married in October of 2019 and then welcomed their firstborn child, Dutton Walker, in June 2021.

Right around Dutton’s first birthday, Lauren and Chris announced they were expecting baby number two.

It seems as if Lauren’s pregnancy the second time around has gone so much faster, as she only has 10 more weeks until Dutton will have a sibling.

Lauren Bushnell Lane shows off her newest baby bump

On her Instagram story, Lauren posed in her bathroom and took a photo in the mirror with her husband, Chris.

With Chris behind her, Lauren looked adorable as she stood with her hands over her bare chest and her 30-week baby bump protruding out.

A caption across her chest stated, “10 weeks to go !” Lauren also posed in her lace underwear and her hair up as she had that pregnancy glow to her.

Lauren Bushnell Lane’s life since kids

After giving birth to Dutton Walker, a name they chose because they are both big fans of Yellowstone, Lauren faced a great deal of criticism and backlash for looking so skinny.

Critics body-shamed her and bad-mouthed her for not gaining and putting on weight, and Lauren clapped back at them, saying she honestly can’t help it; that’s just how her body is.

It’s no secret that Lauren and Chris are proud parents, as they post a lot of themselves and their son on Instagram. Also, when Chris is on tour, Lauren and Dutton join him at times so they can spend time together.

Now that the couple is expecting their second child together, Bachelor Nation fans can’t help but wonder if Dutton’s baby brother or sister will follow suit and be named something from Yellowstone.

