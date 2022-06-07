Lauren Bushnell Lane shows off baby bump in a bikini, reveals if the pregnancy was planned

Lauren Bushnell Lane smiles with baby Dutton after showing off her baby bump. Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lane and her country singer husband Chris Lane are expecting their second child, and she recently posted pics of her bump while answering some pregnancy-related questions.

The Bachelor alum and her hubby are expecting their second bundle of joy to join them in October of this year.

Their first son, Dutton Walker is turning a year old this week, which will make the two siblings very close in age.

Lauren posted a video wearing a bikini and showing off her baby bump

Lauren posted a video of her in a bikini to her Instagram Stories recently, wanting to show off her bump and answering some questions from her 1.5 million Instagram followers who wanted to know things like how far along she is and how the pregnancy has treated her so far.

In the bump shot, Lauren is seen standing in front of her bathroom mirror, wearing a white bikini top and bottoms with a lemon pattern.

Her hair is in two braided pigtails, and she is holding and rubbing her bump, clearly feeling very maternal and connected to her new baby already.

Lauren Bushnell Lane showing off her 20-week baby bump.

Lauren answered questions from her followers about the pregnancy

A follower asked Lauren how far along she is, and she responded, “20 weeks!”

She also revealed she told her husband Chris what the sex of the baby would be in a very low-key way after a fan asked if she would be having a gender reveal. Her husband is seen smiling with baby Dutton on his lap.

Chris Lane with baby Dutton on his lap.

In another shot of adorable baby Dutton with Chris looking on in the background, Lauren answered a question about the age gap between the future siblings, saying it would be about 17 months.

Chris Lane with baby Dutton on his lap.

Lauren revealed that it was an unexpected pregnancy

Many fans of the couple were probably speculating that it was an unexpected pregnancy, being that their first child is not even a year old yet, and Lauren confirmed this. Though they were planning on “waiting a little longer,” Lauren said they are very happy and blessed.

In response to a follower asking if it was a surprise, Lauren wrote, “Very much so. I went out on the road baby less [sic] ONE time and that’s when it happened. We were planning on waiting a little longer, but excited about what God has in store for our family.”

Lauren Bushnell Lane reveals her pregnancy was a shock.

Lauren talked about the shock and surprise of the pregnancy

Lauren and Chris revealed the pregnancy news to People magazine, and she told the publication what a surprise it was. She said, “To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise.”

She continued, “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited.”

