Lauren Burnham soaks up sun in a taupe bikini and Bachelor Nation can’t stop talking about how great she looks

Lauren Burnham has been in the spotlight quite a bit lately, from having her twins, to supporting her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr. as he got a vasectomy.

Now, she’s getting a bit of attention after sharing a bikini pic. It’s pretty clear that Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of Lauren’s beach-ready look.

Lauren Burnham stuns in a taupe bikini and cute coverup

Lauren took to her Instagram page to pose in a taupe-colored bikini with a short-sleeved sheer flowery cardigan over the top, hanging off her shoulders and arms.

She posted three different photos, but all in the same stunning bikini as she showed off her amazing mom-bod. Lauren and Arie have three children, Alessi,3, and then Senna and Lux, 8-month-old twins.

Lauren captioned her post “soaking this in” followed by a sunshine emoji.

Bachelor Nation heaps praise on Lauren for bikini photo share

Fans are raving about how brilliant not only her swimsuit is but how dazzling and gorgeous Lauren looks in it.

The first person to comment on Lauren’s three photos was none other than her sweetheart and husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., writing, “OMG” on her post, followed by a heart-faced emoji.

The next two responses came from Bachelor Nation alums, Hannah Ann Sluss and Jen Saviano.

Hannah Ann gave Lauren major props by putting four fire flame emojis. Jen commented about Lauren’s drastic hair color change, as she exclaimed, “brunette (with a hand-clapping emoji and heart-faced emoji).”

Not only did Bachelor Nation alums take to Lauren’s Instagram and comment about her bikini-bod and swimsuit style, but so did Bachelor Nation fans.

One viewer posted about how fabulous Lauren looked in her bikini after having three kids, acknowledging that moms can indeed look hot, too, as she stated, “Yasssss mama.”

Lauren and Arie’s discussion about future children

Recently, Lauren and Arie talked about the fact that they were happy with their three biological children, especially Arie since he’s already 40-years-old. It seems that Lauren might be thinking differently and isn’t quite ready to completely close that box.

While both are possibly interested in adoption, the fact that a vasectomy can be reversed has come up in conversation between the married couple. However Arie seems more closed off to having more children of their own because he doesn’t want to be an old dad. Lauren, quite a bit younger than Arie, may not be one hundred percent sold on not having more kids of her own.

Lauren, The Bachelor runner-up turned winner on Arie’s season, has been posting to her social media quite often as an individual and as a mom. Fans are loving her new look and her confidence lately.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.