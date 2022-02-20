Lauren Burnham may not be ready to quit having kids after Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s vasectomy

Lauren Burnham reveals she may not be done having kids. Pic credit: ABC

Recently, Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham made the decision to have Arie get a vasectomy.

While it was a joint decision, it was more Arie who brought it up and wanted it due to his age and the fact that they already have two girls and a boy, let alone three kids under three.

What has Lauren Burnham decided when it comes to having more kids with Arie Luyendyk Jr?

Within the past couple of days, Lauren has opened up about whether they made the right decision because she’s only 30-years-old and doesn’t know whether she’s truly ready to close that door completely.

She told Us Weekly, “I wasn’t necessarily ready to close that chapter yet just because, I know it’s hard right now [with three kids under 3], but once we’re out of this space, I might want another one…Who knows?”

Lauren is also aware, and voiced the fact, that if they do change their minds in the future, the procedure could always be reversed for Arie, or they could adopt a child if reversing the procedure wasn’t something Arie was comfortable with.

Arie commented on that with, “They’re reversible if we have some heartaches in five years’ time. This is the first time we’ve ever really felt an age gap. She’s 30, and I have a little bit of a different outlook. I want to be a younger dad. I’m not a young dad, but I don’t want to be an even older dad than I am now.”

He went on to say, “Five years from now, I’ll be 45. I feel like that might be a little bit too late for me to be active with [babies].”

More recent news on Lauren and Arie

Arie only just got this vasectomy last month, and already Lauren is questioning whether it was the right move. It sounds as if Arie might be good with the three they have, due to him already being 40-years-old, but Lauren may not have fully come to terms with the whole thing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Arie discussed his vasectomy, he said he was allergic to local anesthesia, so he could feel the whole procedure, which was, according to him, extremely painful.

Also recently, Lauren made a recent change to her appearance as she shocked Bachelor Nation, her fans, and even her husband Arie, as she went from a blonde to a brunette.

The couple already has three children together: Alessi, who will be 3-years-old in May of this year, and twins Senna and Lux, who are both 8 months old.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.