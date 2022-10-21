Laura Anderson showcased her impeccable sense of style in a pink feather dress. Pic credit: @lauraanderson1x/Instagram

Laura Anderson looked nothing short of sensational in a pink feather dress while she posed in front of a beach backdrop.

The Love Island UK star beamed for the camera while showing off plenty of her sun-kissed tanned skin.

The Scottish star shot to fame in 2018 on the fourth series of Love Island UK, where she was coupled up with Paul Knops.

Although Laura didn’t win or find love during her time on the show, the 33-year-old has managed to secure herself a successful career outside of the show.

When she’s not appearing on reality shows, spilling the tea on her podcast, or running her hair extension business, Laura can often be found uploading sizzling snaps to her Instagram.

Earlier his week, the stunner well and truly brought the heat to her followers’ Instagram feed with her latest stunning ensemble.

Laura Anderson wows in fluffy pink dress

Posting to her 1.2 million followers, braless Laura was super leggy in a pink off-the-shoulder feather dress.

The blonde beauty turned heads in the eye-catching pink number that was cinched in at the waist, showcasing her incredible figure.

She styled her hair into a glamorous and wavy updo, with strands of curls falling down her face.

Adding height to her frame in a pair of chic open-toe heels, Laura captioned the post with: “Shake your tail feather.”

Laura Anderson ‘dating’ soap star Gary Lucy

It comes as Laura has reportedly begun dating her Celebs Go Dating co-star and actor Gary Lucy after the pair grew close while filming the dating show.

She joined the show, which matches celebrities with singletons who aren’t in the public eye, following her split from her boyfriend of five years, Dane Bowers.

Despite looking for love with a non-celeb on the new series of the show, it appears fellow star Gary has caught Laura’s eye.

The pair were recently spotted getting cozy on set while filming, with the pair giggling during breaks from filming.

A source told The Sun: “Gary and Laura were all over each other during breaks from filming. They’re going to go on some proper dates when they’re back in the UK.”

The source added that the pair “make a very sweet couple.”

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers split

Back in August, Laura announced that she and Dane had called it quits after deciding they were ‘not right for each other.’

Sharing a statement about their romance on their Instagram, Laura said: “Just to let all my beautiful support on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.”

“Thank you all for your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.”