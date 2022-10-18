Larsa Pippen stuns in a sheer lace bodysuit at BravoCon

Larsa Pippen wows the BravoCon crowd in black lace. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was one of the many Bravolebrities who attended BravoCon over the weekend.

She and her fellow Miami Housewives starred on a Q&A panel and spilled some tea about the next season, which was announced to begin on December 8.

Aside from dishing on the upcoming season, Larsa used the opportunity to show off her many designer looks, and this one sent temperatures soaring with lots of skin showing.

Larsa showed off her fit legs with flared lace pants from Yves Saint Laurent, worn over a black lace and satin plunging bodysuit, showcasing Larsa’s curves.

She topped the look off with a leather double-breasted blazer from Balmain, which she wore opened to show off her toned abs.

The look was perfected with strappy heels and a simple necklace. Her glam was low-key, and her long honey-colored hair was parted down the middle with loose waves.

RHOM: Larsa Pippen and the Miami crew are set to return in December

The trailer for Season Five of RHOM was revealed on Sunday at the BravoCon panel, and Larsa was there with co-stars Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Marysol Patton.

The season drama will surround the split of Lisa and her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein. The two were married for 12 years when Lisa claimed she was blindsided by Lenny filing for divorce and quickly getting into another relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, who he is currently living with.

We also see the return of Miami OG Housewife Lea Black, who is giving advice to Lisa in the midst of her marital issues. Although Larsa doesn’t have a lot of drama in the trailer, she has been in the press lately with her personal life. Will that air in the new season?

Does Larsa Pippen have a new love interest?

Larsa was recently romantically linked to Marcus Jordan, who is the son of her ex-husband’s teammate, Michael Jordan. Scottie Pippen and Larsa were married for 24 years, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

A source claimed Marcus Jordan and Larsa are keeping their relationship quiet due to Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s long-time feud. Neither Larsa nor Marcus have confirmed they are dating, but they were spotted at dinner in NYC three weeks ago.

Will viewers see Marcus on this season of RHOM? Fans will need to stay tuned and find out!

Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 will premiere on December 8th on Peacock.