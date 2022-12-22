RHOM star Larsa Pippen stuns in a selfie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen shows what she is working with as she puts her curves in a string bikini.

The Real Housewives of Miami is enjoying a luxury vacation at the Wymara Resort & Villas in Turks and Caicos.

It is unclear if she is spending time with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus who she claims is just a friend.

She recently denied knowing Marcus when he was growing up after many observers assumed they had a prior relationship due to her ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Jordan being teammates in the Chicago Bulls.

Larsa looked unbelievably stunning in a string bikini in a recent Instagram photo.

The 48-year-old beauty wore a beige swimsuit from Pretty Little Thing as she posed next to a sliding door that gave a peep of her luxury hotel room.

She lifted her leg for the expert pose and accessorized with oversized black sunshades,

“Headed to the sand Swimsuit : @prettylittlething,” she wrote in the caption.

How Larsa Pippen stays in shape

Part of Larsa’s age-defying look is down to her discipline in exercise. The reality TV star opts for body weight workouts and doesn’t use weights.

On her YouTube challenge, she reveals the secrets to her bikini body with HIIT workouts such as the Tabata.

In the most recent video on her Youtube channel, Larsa performs the reverse lunge with knee raises, static pulsing lunges, donkey kicks, plank leg lifts, fire hydrants, and squat jack to pulsing half squats.

Most of her workouts focus on the glutes, which help her achieve her amazing legs and ample derriere.

Why did Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian fall out?

Kim Kardashian and Larsa were friends for about a decade, but the pair appeared to have fallen out around 2020.

Pippen was seen as a guest star in Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, and the pair struck a friendship and were pictured together hanging out in Miami.

In 2020, observers that the Kardashian-Jenner family appeared to have unfollowed Pippen on Instagram, and conspiracy theories began spreading about what could be behind the split.

Pippen later offered a cryptic explanation that she “had an issue” with her relationship with Kim.

Kim has remained silent about their falling out, but Pippen gave some detail on RHOM, revealing that Kim’s marriage with Kanye West was a factor.

​​”I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” she said in a confessional on the show.