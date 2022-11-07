Larsa Pippen rocks a black lacy ensemble. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen, one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami, wore a figure-hugging black outfit before going out recently.

She paired a semi-sheer long-sleeved lacy top, through which her sexy black bra was visible, with tight thigh-skimming satin shorts.

Showing off her enviably toned and tanned legs in the shorts, she accessorized the look with a fashion-forward tiny green handbag and a pair of green and gold pointy stilettos with transparent straps.

Larsa kept her hair slicked back in a simple top knot and added earrings and a choker-style necklace.

She wore a smokey eye and nude lip with an immaculate neutral-colored manicure.

Larsa, who returned to the RHOM show in 2021, often wears black when attending events, including recently a tiny black minidress for BravoCon in NYC.

She also posted a reel from the same event of her walking away from the camera wearing a tight black bodysuit and heels, with hair tumbling past her waist.

Larsa Pippen’s love of black

There are multiple other examples of Larsa’s love of a figure-hugging all-black ensemble, including this recent Instagram post where she rocks a tight black bodysuit and thigh-high boots while carrying a Kurt Geiger rainbow handbag with a chain handle.

And in another photo, she stands against a mirror to create a double image, in a tight PVC bustier top and black split-hem trousers, with her blond hair long and tousled.

Larsa has also collaborated with fashion brand Pretty Little Things, again showing her love for black outfits by wearing an incredible pair of trousers with cut-out sides.

She accessorized this look with dark sunglasses, mirror block heeled black shoes, and a black mini bag, her long hair slicked back in braids.

Larsa Pippen’s love life

Larsa, previously Kim Kardashian’s friend, allegedly fell out with the Kardashian clan in 2020, claiming in a podcast that Kanye West had “brainwashed” the entire family against her.

After divorcing MBA alum, Scottie Pippen in 2021, there have been many rumors about Larsa’s love life, with her being linked to Malik Beasley, rapper Future, and now Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

Marcus, aged 31, and Larsa, 48, have been spotted at various events together, although Larsa claims they are “just friends.”

Jewelry line Larsa Marie

With her love of piling on accessories, mainly silver jewelry, it was no surprise that Larsa launched her own line in 2020, named Larsa Marie, claiming that “jewelry can dress up the most casual of looks — including sweatpants.”