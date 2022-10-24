Larsa Pippen rocks a sheer LBD that does wonders for her incredible figure. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen has taken the utterly timeless and simple LBD to the next level.

The 48-year-old looked phenomenal as she showcased her sizzling figure in a stylish black see-through dress.

Larsa has been one of the faces of The Real Housewives of Miami, winning over fans with her ability to always come through with the drama.

Aside from her role on the Bravo show, the stunner has managed to capture the attention of millions of followers through her sizzling snaps.

Whether she’s rocking a sheer lace bodysuit or getting workout-ready with a sporty look – Larsa has shown time and time again that she really is aging backwards.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Larsa poured her incredible figure into a tiny long-sleeved sheer dress that left very little to the imagination.

Larsa Pippen wows in sheer LBD

The LBD clung to her body, highlighting all of her killer curves, as well as emphasizing her taut waistline and long legs.

Larsa’s stylish ensemble had a sheer animal print pattern, and she rocked a lacy black bra and underwear set underneath for extra coverage.

The LBD from Pretty Little Thing had cutouts at the side, tastefully showcasing the reality star’s thigh and adding a sexy touch to the look.

Larsa finished off the look with a pair of razor-sharp point-toe heels and a small black bag.

She also had on a full face of stunning makeup and wore small silver hoops in her ears.

The brunette beauty styled her hair in large cornrows, and the ends were placed in front of her, which she played with as she posed for the snap.

She captioned the post: “Live for the moments you can’t put in words” before tagging Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa Pippen opens up on dating life

It comes as Larsa and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus have appeared to be more than just friends, as NY Post reports.

However, the two are apparently not an exclusive item.

Speaking to DailyMail at BravaCon in New York last weekend, Larsa described herself as “single and ready to mingle.”

She did not deny that she has been on dates with Marcus.

“I’m dating around,” she revealed. “I’m not really in a set situation but I’m definitely dating.”

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen’s relationship

Larsa was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippen for more than two decades.

The two tied the knot in 1997 and had four children together before calling it quits in 2018 and finalizing the divorce in 2021.

Amid the breakup, there were rumors that Larsa was having an affair with rapper Future.

Larsa has vehemently denied those rumors, claiming that the marriage ended because people change.