Larsa Pippen shares cryptic message amid rumored split from Marcus Jordan

Is the love story between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan already over?

If you pay attention to either of their social media accounts, there’s a good chance you’ve conceded that the answer is a resounding yes.

The Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram on Sunday, February 11, 2024, to ask, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

The post sent alarm balls across reality TV circles everywhere as eagle-eyed fans realized Pippen had unfollowed and removed all photos of Jordan from her Instagram account.

As people questioned what went down between them, she followed it up with a quote on Monday morning: “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life.”

The quote cited mental health, peace of mind, tragedies, and how children will be raised factor into the man you choose, which strongly suggests she believes she made a mistake with Jordan.

Larsa Pippen’s cryptic message hints she believes she chose the wrong man

“Choose wisely,” the post concluded.

As for Jordan, he shared photos of him confirming he was spending Super Bowl Sunday with his father, NBA star Michael Jordan.

Was it Jordan’s attempt to show that he and Pippen were apart?

We’re not quite sure, and until we get a formal statement from them announcing their split, we won’t jump to conclusions.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Pippen and Jordan have been dating since late 2022. Initially, they maintained they were just friends after being linked together.

However, they went official in early 2023, and fans have watched it all unfold on The Real Housewives of Miami, with Jordan having an increased presence this season.

The pair also recently shared the screen on Peacock, becoming the first couple to participate on The Traitors.

Neither of them lasted very far into the competition, but Pippen delivered some vintage reality TV moments in her quest to banish the traitors from the game.

Pippen currently appears on RHOM Season 6, which recently filmed its reunion.

Larsa Pippen is no longer the villain of RHOM

The series, which moved back to Bravo after spending two seasons as a Peacock original, is gearing up for the final episodes of its current run.

It’s hard to tell how Pippen will fare at the reunion, but we’re sure she’ll be put in the hot seat for telling people about Guerdy Abraira’s breast cancer diagnosis.

It’s hard to believe it, but somehow, Pippen isn’t as much of a villain as she was at the beginning of the season.

Recent episodes have found Lisa Hochstein in the hot seat, setting the stage for Kiki Barth to deliver a mojito-worthy takedown of her one-time friends.

It’s been a lot.

As for Pippen and Jordan, we’ll keep you posted on any updates on their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.