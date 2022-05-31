Larsa Pippen pulls down pants without visible underwear

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is showing off her figure – commando-style. The 47-year-old reality star turned heads as she took to her Instagram stories over Memorial Day weekend, posting a body showoff in a sporty look and even tugging down her pants in the process.

Larsa, who works out like a pro and swims every day, looked fierce and definitely summer-ready.

Larsa Pippen sizzles with pants pull-down

The Real Housewives of Miami star, now back on screens amid the franchise’s reboot, posed in selfie mode and indoors.

Larsa filmed herself backed by elevator doors and wearing skintight yoga pants in slate blue, plus an ab-flashing sports bra in peachy pink.

The Chicago-born star made sure her 3 million+ followers saw her toned waist and golden tan, also kinda yanking down her pants, where it was a no-undies situation. Posing with a luxurious-looking candle nearby, Larsa caught her silhouette by turning slightly as she filmed herself, also wearing her hair tied back in a bun.

A lack of caption or geotag kept up the mystery.

Larsa has been opening up on her workout and diet mentalities – the mom of four was even happy to reveal she’d gained some quarantine weight thanks to home baking sessions back in 2020. That same year, the ex to Scottie Pippen opened up to Hollywood Life, confirming fad diets aren’t her thing and that consistency and planning are key.

Larsa Pippen doesn’t buy low-carb diet trends

“I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet. Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever,” she revealed. Outlining her meticulous planning, Larsa added:

“I’m really big on prepping what you eat for the whole week. I cook every day for my kids. I have a menu that I draw up [for] all week so I know what we’re gonna eat. If you’re prepared like that you tend to eat healthier, as opposed to not knowing what you’re gonna eat and then you end up eating junk.”

In 2020, Larsa founded Larsa Pippen Fitness, a workout plan company that received regular promo but appears to have fizzled out amid the popular launch of Larsa’s main venture, Larsa Marie jewelry. Larsa is also earning cash via her six-figure deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Peacock.