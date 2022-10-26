Larsa Pippen wows in purple strappy lingerie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

OG of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen, is leaving little to the imagination while wearing sexy lingerie in a recent photoshoot.

Larsa is active on Instagram and always posts sultry photos for her followers. She is also a content creator for a membership platform where she shows off her body, and has a large following on the site.

She treated fans to a photo where she is modeling a skimpy bra and panty set and showed off her incredible figure. The lingerie is from famous boutique Honey Birdette, known for their provocative designs.

The vibrant orchid bra featured a plunging neckline to accentuate Larsa’s curves and had a lace overlay over the sleek satin with gold hardware accents. The matching panties completed the look, and showcased Larsa’s hips with a high cut.

The mom of four showed off her toned midriff, as she raised her arm to run her hand in her hair, which was long and straight in her signature light brown color.

Larsa captioned the photo, “I think purple might be my color,” and her 4.5 million followers likely agreed, with thousands of likes and comments.

RHOP: Larsa Pippen spills the tea on her dating life

With rumors swirling that Larsa has been dating Marcus Jordan, son of NBA superstar Michael Jordan, she shut down any further speculation at BravoCon. She said in an interview that she was “single and ready to mingle” when asked about her relationship status.

She didn’t deny that she had gone on dates with Marcus, and admitted she is actively dating without dropping any names. But Larsa and Marcus were spotted at dinner in NYC three weeks ago.

They allegedly kept their relationship on the down low due to Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan’s long-time feud.

Larsa is figuring out life as a single woman after her public divorce

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married for 24 years, from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021. The couple briefly split in 2016, but later reconciled until 2018, when they began the final process to divorce.

The famous couple split peacefully, and Larsa still refers to Scottie as her best friend. They also work together to co-parent their children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Prior to dating Marcus, Larsa briefly dated pro NBA player Malik Beasley, who is 23 years younger than her, but their relationship lasted only a few months. Larsa joked that she was swearing off dating athletes in the future.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 will premiere on December 8 on Peacock.